Even with fewer courses to play on, golf is very much alive

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THE game of golf has been played in Singapore for well over a century, with the likes of Keppel Club (founded in 1904) and Singapore Island Country Club (SICC) bearing full testimony to that.
Other clubs subsequently popped up over the years, and there was a time when the country had 17...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes