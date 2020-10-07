Everything crossed over: Michael Clark's cheeky world of dance

Group (Formation) by Silke Otto-Knapp, 2020. The artwork appears in the comprehensive exhibition, Michael Clark: Cosmic Dancer, at the Barbican Art Gallery that surveys the choreographer and dancer's career and extensive collaborations.

DANCER, choreographer, ex-heroin addict, prodigal son, perfectionist, art world darling, club world star: Michael Clark was for a long time the enfant terrible of British dance. Today he is 58 and the subject of a comprehensive exhibition, Michael Clark: Cosmic Dancer, at the Barbican Art Gallery, that surveys his career and extensive collaborations.

The visual splendour of the exhibition, which runs from Oct 7 to Jan 3, vibrantly displays the pop culture thrills of Clark's arrival on the scene in London in the early 1980s. With eye-popping graphics ("Enjoy God's Disco" reads an early flyer for his company in Coca-Cola red and white), film installations and highflier art world contributions, the exhibition evokes a moment in which dance wove itself into the fabric of a newly charged youth culture.

"The Young British Artist crowd swung into town, and Michael was part of it," gallerist Sadie Coles said. "He was in Peter Greenaway's Prospero's Books, dancing in a warehouse in King's Cross, at the new St John's restaurant, which the art crowd frequented. Everything crossed over." The exhibition, said Florence Ostende, the show's curator, is shaped as "a love letter" from Clark's artist friends and collaborators, showing his work through the multiple guises of film, photography, painting, graphic work, costumes and design.

"So many exhibitions rely on archival material, and sometimes it can bury the artist," Ostende said. "I wanted a very live constellation of voices." That includes Charles Atlas, Jarvis Cocker, Elizabeth Peyton, Sarah Lucas, Peter Doig and Wolfgang Tillmans, among others. Says Sadie Coles: "I think, in terms of radically rethinking what dance could be, how to present it and where to present it, he had a huge influence on people like Akram Khan and the Ballet Boyz. He was the precursor for a lot of approaches to presenting dance that people tried later." "I would argue that Michael is one of the most important British artists of our generation. He introduced a whole audience who may not have been interested in contemporary dance to the form," says Peter Doig.

However, Clark's work never quite took off in the United States. (In The New York Post, Clive Barnes dismissed Clark's company's Brooklyn Academy of Music debut in 1986, saying he was trying "to shock the unshockable, surprise the unsurprised and make whoopee on an almost deflated cushion.") But it's hard to overstate his impact on London dance in the early 1980s when, fresh out of the Royal Ballet School and a stint with Ballet Rambert, he began to choreograph.

Teaming up with scenesters like performance artist Leigh Bowery (a frequent model for Lucian Freud), experimental design duo BodyMap and rock bands like the Fall and Wire, Clark became known for his provocative, surrealist shows. Vaudeville, camp and comedy were all part of the mix. He and his dancers wore costumes with cutouts displaying their buttocks, used giant dildos as props, danced in syringe-pierced bodysuits and mingled with non-dancers onstage.

But the dancing was inventive and rigorous, with strong influences from Merce Cunningham and the Cecchetti ballet technique that Clark was schooled in as well as from Karole Armitage, whose company he worked with in New York in 1982. It displayed the clean lines, speed and precision of his ballet training along with surprising off-balance tilts, pelvic thrusts that propel the legs and sudden shifts of weight.

Critics mostly hated the costumes and music around the movement, but young audiences adored the spectacle. "He got curious Londoners from every walk of life," said Michael Morris, who presented Mmm . . . Clark's take on The Rite of Spring, in a King's Cross warehouse in 1992. "I can still remember the packed audience, the sense of event that Michael was always so brilliant at creating." These were Clark's golden years. In 1989 he started a relationship with choreographer Stephen Petronio. In his memoir, Confessions of a Motion Addict, Petronio wrote that when the pair were struggling to create a performance for the Anthony d'Offay gallery in London, he insisted "that we perform the only real thing that we have a serious daily practice in: sex." (Petronio called it "Heterospective"). By the early 1990s, Clark had flamed out, struggling with alcohol, heroin and, later, methadone addictions. He went to live with his mother in rural Aberdeen, Scotland, where he was born and where, at age 4, he started taking Highland dance classes with his sisters.

In 1998, he returned to London to create a work, "current/SEE," a process documented by filmmaker Sophie Fiennes in The Late Michael Clark, on show in the Barbican exhibition. (It begins with endless answerphone messages from journalists and others trying to contact Clark.)

Since then, he has remained an important but intermittent presence in the British dance world, continuing to collaborate with an eclectic mix of artists, fashion designers and musicians and becoming an associate artist at the Barbican in 2005.

"The combination of drug problems and personal issues meant he couldn't sustain a career and hasn't had the impact his talent deserved," said Debra Craine, chief dance critic of The London Times. "But when he came back after his hiatus, you felt he was more interested in the dance; in some of the later work, everything is sculpted; nothing is wasted. There are very few people who can make dance that clean and profound."

Clark declined to be interviewed for this article, but in an interview with Ostende in the excellent exhibition catalogue, he offers a succinct take on his art. "You are aware," he said, "that, for me, my work is a matter of life and death?" NYTIMES