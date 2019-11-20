You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Ex-label says Taylor Swift can sing her old hits at awards show

Wed, Nov 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191120_SWIFT20A_3954801.jpg
Swift in concert in California recently. She signed a new deal with Universal Music Group in 2018 that gave her ownership of her masters, going forward.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New York

TAYLOR Swift's former label said on Monday that it will allow the global pop superstar to perform some of her early hits at an awards show this month - the latest twist in a months-long public feud over the rights to her first six albums.

But even the seeming resolution of the spat did not come without some confusion.

The Big Machine Label Group released what it called a joint statement with Dick Clark Productions - which puts on the American Music Awards - saying they had "reached a licensing agreement" that would allow Swift to sing what she wants at the Nov 24 ceremony.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But shortly thereafter, the producers distanced themselves from the situation, saying it was between Swift and her ex-label.

SEE ALSO

Taylor Swift wins some support in feud with old label, and lots of silence

Big Machine, which is based in Nashville, then clarified that it had "informed" the production company of its licensing approval.

Swift's publicist did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment, and the pop star has yet to react publicly.

Last week, Swift - known for her calculating social media strategy - said on Tumblr that Big Machine heads were "exercising tyrannical control" over her.

She claimed that they had told her she was "not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year". The pop superstar - famous for megahits like Shake It Off and We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together - also said Big Machine was preventing her from using "older music or performance footage" for a Netflix project.

The company, which did not refer to the Netflix issue in its latest statements, denied the allegations last week.

"It should be noted that recording artists do not need label approval for live performances on television or any other live media," Big Machine said on Monday.

"Record label approval is only needed for contracted artists' audio and visual recordings and in determining how those works are distributed."

Swift began publicly sparring with industry mogul Scooter Braun this summer over his purchase of her former label of more than a decade, which gave him a majority stake in the master recordings of her first six albums.

The 29-year-old then vowed to re-record her early albums to create copies she owns herself, saying her contract allows her to begin redoing albums one through five in November 2020 - when she plans to be back in the studio doing just that.

Swift signed a new deal with Universal Music Group in 2018 that gave her ownership of her masters, going forward, including for her recently released seventh album Lover. AFP

Life & Culture

Airbnb incurs Paris wrath over Olympics partnership

A small crash with big consequences for Ferrari, says boss Binotto

Watch bees surf to safety on waves they create

Oslo fells London's annual Christmas tree in decades-old tradition

Love Mud Do: McCartney to headline 50th Glastonbury Festival

Here to help: how friendships can help your health

BREAKING

Nov 20, 2019 12:22 AM
Banking & Finance

Aramco sees nearly enough early orders to pull off IPO

[DUBAI] Saudi Aramco's bankers are voicing confidence there's enough investor interest to pull off the reduced...

Nov 20, 2019 12:10 AM
Energy & Commodities

US hails US$110m rice export agreement with South Korea

[WASHINGTON] South Korea has agreed to buy more than US$100 million in annual US rice exports, US officials said...

Nov 19, 2019 11:52 PM
Life & Culture

Oslo fells London's annual Christmas tree in decades-old tradition

[OSLO] From an Oslo forest comes the Christmas gift Norway gives Britain every year - a towering tree for London's...

Nov 19, 2019 11:30 PM
Transport

Strike-hit South African Airways says state will not come to the rescue

[JOHANNESBURG] South African Airways (SAA) resumed some regional flights on Tuesday but warned that only a deal with...

Nov 19, 2019 11:26 PM
Companies & Markets

GS Holdings disposes stake in wholly-owned subsidiary for S$2m

CATALIST-LISTED GS Holdings has sold all of its 6.5 million shares in its wholly-owned subsidiary, GreatSolutions,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly