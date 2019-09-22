F1 draws 268,000, second highest attendance since inaugural edition in 2008

THE Formula One Singapore Grand Prix attracted 268,000 attendees over the three-day event this year - more than 263,000 who turned up last year, and the second highest in its 12-year history.

In a press statement issued an hour before the night race flagged off at 8.10 pm on Sept 22, the organiser said that this year's attendance has set a new record for the second highest attendance, overtaking last year's 263,000. It was the second-highest turnout in the event’s history, behind only the 300,000 fans who attended the inaugural edition in 2008.

Pitting wheel-to-wheel at speeds of up to 320 kmh include Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and four-time Singapore Grand Prix winners, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel. This is the first time that Leclerc is taking pole position in Singapore but his fifth of the season and third in a row while Hamilton and Vettel are taking second and third places on the grid of the 61-lap race respectively.

Apart from the race, this year's event features over 130 hours of entertainment across 10 stages, innovative hospitality offerings and exciting gastronomic experiences throughout the circuit park in Marina Bay.

National carrier Singapore Airlines has recently extended its sponsorship for the race for another two years till 2021. The mainboard-listed aviation company signed as title sponsor in 2014 for four years and subsequently extended it for two years till 2019.