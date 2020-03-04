You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier to name designer for each new collection

Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 10:48 PM

file78z7hfmhgqadxqci1er.jpg
"The idea of different designers interpreting one Haute Couture brand came to me in the nineties", 67-year-old designer Jean-Paul Gaultier said.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] French fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier said on Wednesday it would name a new designer for each of its seasonal Haute Couture collections after its founding designer bade farewell to catwalks in January.

The fashion label said that Japanese designer Chitose Abe, founder of the Sacai brand, would be the first designer to take part in the new concept.

"(Chitose Abe) will present the next Haute Couture collection in July 2020", Jean Paul Gaultier house said in a statement.

"The idea of different designers interpreting one Haute Couture brand came to me in the nineties", 67-year-old designer Jean-Paul Gaultier also said.

Jean Paul Gaultier brand is owned by Spanish company Puig.

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Northern Europe poised for record warm winter

Money FM podcast: Why aquaculture matters

Covid-19 or not, Scorpions will rock you like a hurricane

Architecture's top prize awarded to two women

Star US dancer Hallberg to take over top Australian Ballet post

Bye-bye handshakes: how coronavirus is changing global habits

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 4, 2020 10:42 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street jumps after Biden's Super Tuesday surge

[NEW YORK] US stocks jumped more than 2 per cent moments after the open on Wednesday as investors cheered Joe Biden'...

Mar 4, 2020 10:31 PM
Real Estate

Funds set aside for SMEs, public sector to adopt new building technologies

THE Singapore government will be setting aside S$19 million until January 2023 to help small and medium-sized...

Mar 4, 2020 10:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Tee International ordered to provide documents and assistance to CAD on ex-CEO's remittances

TEE International has been asked to furnish documents to the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and provide...

Mar 4, 2020 10:18 PM
Government & Economy

Thai quarantine flip-flop throws holidays into doubt

[BANGKOK] Thailand threw possibly tens of thousands of holiday plans into confusion after the health minister...

Mar 4, 2020 10:04 PM
Government & Economy

Fed cut alone not enough to boost confidence: Chan Chun Sing

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said it'll take more than an interest rate cut by...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.