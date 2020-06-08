Feeding the vulnerable and underprivileged during Covid-19

During the circuit breaker, more than 150 CapitaLand staff and their family members (left) volunteered their time to deliver more than 2,250 meals to underprivileged and vulnerable communities, such as the elderly residents of Apex Harmony Lodge (right).

Singapore

WHEN Singapore's "circuit breaker" measures to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic were announced in early April, the CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF) was informed by its charity partners - AWWA Senior Community Home and Apex Harmony Lodge (AHL) - that food provisions for their residents were disrupted.

Due to the tighter restrictions, volunteers at AWWA were unable to deliver meals or cook in the premises.

Residents at AHL - a purpose-built home for people with dementia - were unable to go on their weekly trips for meals.

To support the needs of the elderly and community care staff during the two-month circuit breaker, CapitaLand has since delivered more than 2,250 meals to AWWA and AHL through its philanthropic arm CHF.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

In addition to delivering food to the two partners, CHF on April 23 embarked on an initiative with food charity The Food Bank Singapore and CapitaLand malls' food and beverage (F&B) tenants.

The partnership will help to provide 38,000 meals and 6,000 food bundles - containing canned protein, snacks and drinks - to the elderly and other vulnerable groups, including children from low-income families as well as community care staff.

The F&B tenants include ABR Holdings, Creative Eateries Group, Katrina Group and The Minor Food Group which operate outlets such as Bali Thai, Bangkok Jam, ThaiExpress and Tip Top.

Florence Poh, assistant vice-president, Digital International, CapitaLand Group, said the CapitaLand #MealOnMe initiative was a meaningful platform for her to give back to the community during the circuit breaker period, which ended on June 1.

"It was through volunteering for this initiative that I gained a better understanding of the needs of the vulnerable, and realised that something as simple as a meal can bring them comfort during this uncertain period," she said.

Tan Seng Chai, chief corporate and people officer for CapitaLand Group and executive director of CHF, said: "As a socially responsible company, CapitaLand aims to help the vulnerable communities overcome this challenging time by providing them with care and support where it is needed most."

He added: "As our seniors and the underprivileged children are particularly vulnerable, we saw a need to help them stay strong by supporting them with food and nutrition."

As at May 31, CapitaLand's #MealOnMe initiative has distributed 30,000 meals to 800 elderly and 200 underprivileged children. Around 2,000 food bundles have also been distributed to the elderly.

Both AWWA and AHL will be receiving meal support until October.