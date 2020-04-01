You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Fifa studying coronavirus 'assistance' to world football

Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 12:16 PM

AB_fifa_010420.jpg
Fifa is planning on offering "assistance" to world football after the coronavirus pandemic plunged clubs and leagues into an unprecedented financial slump, the global governing body confirmed to AFP on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LAUSANNE] Fifa is planning on offering "assistance" to world football after the coronavirus pandemic plunged clubs and leagues into an unprecedented financial slump, the global governing body confirmed to AFP on Tuesday.

The organisation, which says it has US$1.5 billion (1.36 billion euros) in reserve, said that it is "thinking over ways of assisting the global football community" in a statement sent to AFP.

The form this assistance will take is "currently being studied and discussed in collaboration with Fifa members, federations and other partners", Fifa said.

Fifa had previously announced that it had created a working group aiding continental governing bodies with the impact of the Covid-19 crisis, which has left football seasons in limbo and led to the postponement of Euro 2020.

It also alluded to a support fund, the details of which could be announced before the weekend, sources told AFP.

AFP

 

Life & Culture

Museums scramble to document the pandemic, even as it unfolds

New York transformed as US virus death toll exceeds China's

Money FM podcast: Boosting our immunity to fight off COVID-19

Museum world's King of Memes brings humour to Covid-19 lockdown

Met Museum extends staff pay until May 2 amid virus outbreak

Hungry and in chains, Thailand's tourist elephants face crisis

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 1, 2020 12:08 PM
Energy & Commodities

Thailand expects more rice exports as virus outbreak troubles competitors

[BANGKOK] Thai rice exporters expect to increase sales as the spread of coronavirus sparks global food security...

Apr 1, 2020 12:02 PM
Stocks

Australia, NZ: Shares rise at open

[BENGALURU] Australian shares kicked off the new quarter in positive fashion by rising 3 per cent on Wednesday, as...

Apr 1, 2020 11:57 AM
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks may see worst-case hit of 14-18% on revenue over consumer relief: Jefferies

AT A worst-case scenario, Singapore banks may see a 14 to 18 per cent hit to their revenue in 2020 following the...

Apr 1, 2020 11:52 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell more than 1 per cent at the start of trade Wednesday following a sell-off on Wall...

Apr 1, 2020 11:49 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower following US losses

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened lower on Wednesday, extending losses on Wall Street amid a broader market rout over the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.