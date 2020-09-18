You are here

Filming resumes on 'The Batman' movie after coronavirus shutdown

Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 12:18 AM

[LOS ANGELES] Filming has resumed on the Warner Bros movie The Batman after a two week shutdown caused by a member of the production testing positive for the coronavirus, Warner Bros. said on Thursday.

"Following a hiatus for Covid 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the UK," a Warner Bros spokesperson said in a statement.

The person who tested positive in early September was widely reported to be Robert Pattinson, the star of the superhero film, although the movie studio never confirmed or denied this.

REUTERS

