You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Five-year-old pulled over in US while driving to California

Wed, May 06, 2020 - 8:11 AM

nz_5yo_060543.jpg
A police officer in the western US state of Utah was stunned after stopping what he thought was an impaired driver on a highway only to find a five-year-old behind the wheel.
PHOTO: AFP PHOTO UTAH HIGHWAY PATROL/ HO

[LOS ANGELES] A police officer in the western US state of Utah was stunned after stopping what he thought was an impaired driver on a highway only to find a five-year-old behind the wheel.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the boy told the trooper who pulled him over on Monday that he left home following an argument with his mother who had refused to buy him a Lamborghini.

"He decided he'd take the car and go to California to buy one himself," the Highway Patrol said in a tweet. "He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had US$3."

In a dashcam video of the incident released by the department, the SUV the boy was driving is seen weaving across the freeway as other vehicles and trucks speed by.

The car then pulls over to the left side of the highway after trooper Rick Morgan activates his siren.

SEE ALSO

US boy, 8, on joy ride for a cheeseburger

"As Trp. Morgan approached the driver-side of the vehicle on foot, he noted that it was strange that he could not see the head of the driver from the rear window," the Highway Patrol said in a statement released Tuesday.

Mr Morgan in the video is heard asking the boy for his age.

"You're five years old?" he exclaims. "Wow... Where did you learn how to drive a car?"

Police said the boy, who was not identified, had managed to drive about three to five kilometres from his home before he was stopped and his parents contacted.

"The family reported that the boy's older sibling was watching him that morning, the sibling fell asleep and the boy took the keys to the SUV off of a hook in their home," the statement said.

"Fortunately, no one was hurt and no property was found damaged during his short outing."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Mental wellbeing of our seniors

China donates 600,000 masks to Singapore

Berlin Philharmonic tests a musical path out of lockdown

Twilight prequel coming, written from vampire Edward's perspective

Christie's sale to help charity's coronavirus fund after Cannes postponement

Game world star PewDiePie signs exclusive deal with YouTube

BREAKING NEWS

May 6, 2020 08:15 AM
Government & Economy

Trump visits masks factory but declines to wear one

[PHOENIX] US President Donald Trump visited a mask-making factory on Tuesday in his first major trip since the...

May 6, 2020 08:11 AM
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern Q1 profit tumbles 90% on non-operating losses

GREAT Eastern Holdings on Wednesday posted a 90 per cent drop in net profit to S$33.9 million for the first quarter...

May 6, 2020 07:57 AM
Companies & Markets

UOB posts smaller-than-expected 19% drop in Q1 profit

[SINGAPORE] United Overseas Bank reported a smaller-than-expected 19 per cent drop in first-quarter net profit, but...

May 6, 2020 07:14 AM
Consumer

Video game titans earnings climb as people play at home

[SAN FRANCISCO] US video game titans Activision and Electronic Arts on Tuesday reported strong earnings as people...

May 6, 2020 07:09 AM
Banking & Finance

ECB stands firm after shock German ruling on bond buying

[KARLSRUHE, Germany] The European Central Bank on Tuesday stood firm after Germany's top court questioned its...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.