Flights of fancy

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
BEYOND Neon Pigeon's unreadable floor-to-ceiling facade of dark glass, broken only by the neon-pink outline of its eponymous bird, lies a "fantastic commotion", as bar manager Andy Griffiths puts it.
Its new Carpenter Street home, where it reopened in November, retains much of the buzzing...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes