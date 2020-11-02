Florida City's beloved swans find new homes.

The buyers travelled from all over Florida, with crates and carriers, to bring their feathered guests home.

The buyers, the new caretakers for some of the beloved swans of Lakeland, Florida, smiled as they cradled the long-necked birds.

The city last month held a public lottery and sold 36 mute white swans, divided evenly between males and females, to ease overcrowding at Lake Morton, their longtime home in the city.

Lakeland's swan population, at Lake Morton and another city lake, had soared to 86 since Queen Elizabeth II donated a pair in 1957.

One Lakeland resident, whose husband was stationed with the Air Force in England, had missed seeing the swans in the lake where their population had been wiped out by 1953, Kevin Cook, a city spokesman, said.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

She wrote to Queen Elizabeth II, asking if she would donate a pair from her royal flock. The queen agreed, and on Feb 7, 1957, a breeding pair of mute swans arrived in Lakeland, Mr Cook said.

Eighty-two people registered for the swan sale, which was organised because the lake was overpopulated with water fowl, including the swans and wild geese and ducks, Mr Cook said.

The city randomly chose the names and approved 18 buyers, who were each sold a pair of swans for US$800.

"We sold them in pairs because they are very social," Mr Cook said. Proceeds from the sales go to a fund to care for the birds remaining in the city.

Buyers had to sign a sales agreement in which they pledged "to provide a healthy and safe habitat for the swans," including a water source, such as a pond or lake, and veterinary care on an annual basis, at a minimum.

On Thursday, the buyers picked up their swans, which can live up to 50 years in captivity.

The swans are headed to these new homes:

Danifer Quinones, Fort Myers, Florida

The Fort Myers resident was first in line to get her swans.

"I was so excited,'' said Ms Quinones, who drove about two hours to Lakeland to pick them up. "And they are bigger than I thought they would be." Ms Quinones has ducks, pheasants and black swans on her 10-acre farm, which has two ponds, she said. She thought a pair of white swans would complement them. When the swans are face to face, she said, their long-curved necks form the shape of a heart.

"They do that naturally,'' she said. "I think it's cute."

Jose and Yesenia Gonzalez, Riverview, Florida

The couple has a menagerie of animals on their 2-acre property in Riverview, including parrots, chickens, roosters, turtles and four swans - two black and two white ones.

When they heard about the swan sale, each applied for the lottery to increase their chances of being selected.

"And I was the one who won!" said Yesenia Gonzalez, a teacher who used to live in Lakeland where she enjoyed watching the swans at Lake Morton. "They are so beautiful. We always wanted swans from the lake. We were super happy to pick them up." The Gonzalezes used an extra large dog crate to bring the swans home. Ms Gonzalez said the new additions were adapting well.

"They are getting along with the other swans," she said. "They are so happy to be together."

Highland Village, Lakeland

The community of 380 homes has three lakes in south Lakeland. When Stephen Sandberg Jr the president of the homeowners' association, heard about the swan sale, he thought it would be great to have some as neighbors.

"They are a symbol of Lakeland and I thought they would be beautiful in our lake," he said "There has been a huge outpouring of support since we let them loose." The birds preen in the main lake where residents have been watching them from a dock.

"They are swimming under the fountain and getting wet," he said. "They are beautiful animals, and I cannot wait until they breed and we have some more.'' The association is holding a contest to name the swans.

Lost Lake Apartments, Jacksonville, Florida

The residential community with 280 units has an expansive pond "that we knew would be the perfect home for a pair of swans," said Chelsey Southard, an area property director for the Becovic Management Group, which oversees the property.

When the owner of the company, Muhamed Becovic, learned about the swan sale, he asked her to sign up, Ms Southard said.

"Swans truly hold a special place in his heart," she said. "I have been counting down the days like Christmas until we would have our pair of swans safely introduced to their new home." When the birds stepped out of a crate at the pond's edge, they wiggled their tails and flapped their wings, a video of their arrival showed. They then began to glide around in their new home.

NYTIMES