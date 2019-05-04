You are here

Home > Life & Culture
THE STEERING COLUMN

Fold your horses

BMW's powerful new Z4 immerses you in the sensations of driving, instead of trying to insulate you from them
Sat, May 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM
btnews@sph.com.sg

BT_20190504_BMW_3772296.jpg
The M40i's six-cylinder song is so tuneful that it deserves its own Spotify channel, and the exhaust does a perfectly hilarious impression of canon-fire.
PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

BT_20190504_BMW_3772296.jpg
The M40i's six-cylinder song is so tuneful that it deserves its own Spotify channel, and the exhaust does a perfectly hilarious impression of canon-fire.
PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

Singapore

CHANGI has its Jewel and BMW has this, the new Z4. Granted, the BMW is a mere car and not a strange place to have a mall, yet that doesn't stop people from being intensely curious about what it's like inside, and wanting to know how watertight it is. Showing off the cabin is

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Advantage to Barcelona, Ajax in Champions League semis

Horse deaths are threatening the racing industry in the US. Is the sport obsolete?

How to move a masterpiece? If it's this big, very carefully

Bookie halts bets on British royal baby birth

Actor Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca in 'Star Wars' saga, dead at 74

With sculpture, Frieze expands to Manhattan

Editor's Choice

BT_20190504_AGS44_3772276.jpg
May 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore

lwx_uob_040519_1.jpg
May 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB says Singapore home loans flat, with growth coming from region

May 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cyber security eats into StarHub's profit

Most Read

1 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 honestbee CEO Joel Sng steps down, LG scion Brian Koo to be interim CEO
4 'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts
5 honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190504_PG1_BLURB_3771276.jpg
May 4, 2019
Brunch

Is Asia giving back enough?

BT_20190504_AGS44_3772276.jpg
May 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore

lwx_uob_040519_1.jpg
May 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB says Singapore home loans flat, with growth coming from region

May 4, 2019
Real Estate

Overseas commercial and industrial assets, data centres, student housing on radar of Singapore investors: CBRE

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening