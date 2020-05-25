Football clubs forced to rethink recruitment strategy as virus impacts transfer market

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[PARIS] Around Europe, football is waking up from the coronavirus shutdown, but it is different to before for players and supporters and it is changing behind the scenes too.
While the German Bundesliga returns in stadiums devoid of fans, the sport is preparing for an economic crisis...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes