You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Football in Europe is forced to play waiting game

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Paris

A MONTH has now passed since the last football matches were played before packed stadiums in Europe, and the havoc wrought by the coronavirus pandemic means that nobody can say with any certainty when the sport might return.

A crowd of 50,000 filled Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on Thursday, March 12 to see Rangers lose 3-1 to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League. Other matches that night were played behind closed doors, or postponed altogether, as Italy announced its death toll from the virus had passed 1,000.

Fast forward 31 days and the figures make for grim reading throughout Europe, with Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom the worst hit. Countries across the continent are now weeks into restrictive lockdowns.

Nobody knows when sport will be allowed to restart behind closed doors let alone before crowds. The psychological impact of the current situation means many people may well now have second thoughts about mixing with vast crowds at a football match in future.

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: Updates on Covid-19

German football authorities are set to decide this week whether Bundesliga matches can resume behind closed doors next month, and players are already back in training. Just 239 people would reportedly be allowed at each game, reports say, but resuming games would still require a significant testing operation.

"This must be possible," Wolfgang Kubicki, vice president of Germany's Bundestag told Sky Sport. "Especially if we can determine, by a quick test, that none of the players are infected and there is no danger of triggering a chain of infection."

In any case, as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted when the Premier League season was suspended on March 13: "Today, football and football matches really aren't important at all." Yet his club are among those who have been worst hit by the suspension, given that they stand on the brink of winning the English title for the first time in 30 years.

In England, authorities have said football will not return until it is "safe and appropriate" to do so.

However, Uefa has remained optimistic about the prospect of finishing the European seasons and is working on the possibility of playing in July and August if need be. Aleksander Ceferin, the Uefa president, has also said there is "no way" runaway leaders Liverpool should be denied the Premier League title, and suggested that if the remaining matches cannot be played "we will need to find a way".

Scrapping a season that was close to its conclusion would not make sense, but it remains to be seen if the campaign can resume.

"No match, no competition, no league is worth risking a single human life," Fifa president Gianni Infantino has said. "It would be more than irresponsible to force competitions to resume if things are not 100 per cent safe."

The damage caused by Covid-19 has been dramatic. Leading football players and figures - from Juventus and France star Blaise Matuidi to Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta - have tested positive for the virus. Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died.

Euro 2020 was postponed by a year, as was the Copa America. Players at top sides have taken pay cuts, of 70 per cent in the case of Barcelona.

While idle players are stuck at home, trying to follow fitness programmes in their front rooms or gardens, many wonder if football will be profoundly changed because of the financial impact of this crisis.

"The economy will be different and so will football. Maybe it will be better," Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti told Italy's Corriere dello Sport.

That remains to be seen. AFP

Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Updates on Covid-19

Matchmaking food outlets with hungry customers

How the Rolling Stones got its famous logo

Woman fined for taking turtle for a walk in Rome

'Balconies, life, art': Berlin's shut-in artists show their work

Where have 140 million Dutch tulips gone? Crushed by the coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 15, 2020 12:15 AM
Banking & Finance

Rich nations moving toward virus debt relief for poor countries

[PARIS] Rich nations appeared Tuesday to be moving towards a temporary debt relief deal to help poor countries...

Apr 15, 2020 12:05 AM
Transport

US awards airports US$10b in grants amid travel falloff

[WASHINGTON] The US Transportation Department on Tuesday awarded nearly US$10 billion to US airports struggling with...

Apr 14, 2020 11:49 PM
Companies & Markets

DLF says financial controller quit less than 3 months as job demands were 'not within his expectations'

DLF Holdings said its provisional financial controller quit less than three months into the job only because the...

Apr 14, 2020 11:48 PM
Banking & Finance

Pandemic exposing 'cracks' in financial system, bank losses 'likely' says IMF

[WASHINGTON] The novel coronavirus outbreak has exposed "cracks" in the global financial system and "will likely"...

Apr 14, 2020 11:07 PM
Life & Culture

Woman fined for taking turtle for a walk in Rome

[ROME] An Italian woman who took her pizza-sized turtle out for a walk has been fined 400 euros (S$621) by the Roman...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.