Ford v Ferrari roars to front of North American box office

Matt Damon (left) and Christian Bale in Ford v Ferrari, which debuted ahead of expectations, thanks to strong word-of-mouth from moviegoers.

Sony's action comedy Charlie's Angels sputtered out of the gate with an uninspiring US$8.6 million.

Los Angeles

FORD v Ferrari left its box office competitors in the dust as Disney's historical sports drama sped its way to US$31 million in North America.

Directed by James Mangold and starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, Ford v Ferrari debuted ahead of expectations, thanks to strong word-of-mouth from moviegoers. However, those ticket sales weren't enough to offset disappointing starts from fellow high-profile newcomers, Charlie's Angels and The Good Liar, pushing the domestic box office down over 6 per cent from last year, according to Comscore.

Sony's action comedy Charlie's Angels sputtered out of the gate with an uninspiring US$8.6 million, landing in third place behind Lionsgate's war drama Midway (US$8.75 million) and just ahead of Paramount's family film Playing With Fire (US$8.5 million).

Meanwhile, Warner Bros' thriller The Good Liar barely cracked the top 10, collecting just US$5.6 million from 2,439 theatres.

Ford v Ferrari enticed a mostly older male crowd: men accounted for 62 per cent of ticket buyers, while nearly 80 per cent were over the age of 25. Audiences awarded the film with a rare A+ CinemaScore, a sign that the racing drama should have a long life in theatres.

Produced by Chernin Entertainment, the movie carries a US$100 million price tag and will need a boost from international moviegoers to turn a profit.

Ford v Ferrari launched with US$21 million at the foreign box office last weekend, lifting its global tally to US$52.4 million.

Ford v Ferrari tells the true story of the automotive team at Ford, led by designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and his British driver Ken Miles (Bale), as they build a race car attempting to beat the legendary Ferrari in the prestigious Le Mans race.

Charlie's Angels arrived well behind domestic box office projections (the studio was anticipating a start closer to US$13 million) and will now rely on overseas audiences to help recoup its US$48 million production budget.

Elizabeth Banks wrote and directed Charlie's Angels - starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska - the third big-screen adaptation of the classic action series. The newest chapter sees the Angels going global to halt the spread of a dangerous new technology that could threaten the world. Banks portrays one of the many Bosleys, while Sam Claflin, Patrick Stewart and Noah Centineo joined the cast.

The Good Liar bowed in eighth place, failing to be much of a draw among its core audience. Over 60 per cent of moviegoers were above 50 years old, a demographic that doesn't routinely turn up in force on opening weekend. But mediocre reviews, along with a B CinemaScore, don't bode well for its future in multiplexes.

It's not all bad news on the Warner Bros lot. Last weekend, Joker officially became the first R-rated movie in history to gross over US$1 billion at the global box office.

All the more impressive, it's only the third movie ever to reach that milestone without a release in China, one of the world's biggest movie-going markets. REUTERS