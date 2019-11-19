You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Ford v Ferrari roars to front of North American box office

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191119_MOVIE19LEU0_3953693.jpg
Matt Damon (left) and Christian Bale in Ford v Ferrari, which debuted ahead of expectations, thanks to strong word-of-mouth from moviegoers.
PHOTO: MERRICK MORTON/TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX

BT_20191119_MOVIE19LEU0_3953693.jpg
Sony's action comedy Charlie's Angels sputtered out of the gate with an uninspiring US$8.6 million.
PHOTO: NADJA KLIER/SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

Los Angeles

FORD v Ferrari left its box office competitors in the dust as Disney's historical sports drama sped its way to US$31 million in North America.

Directed by James Mangold and starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, Ford v Ferrari debuted ahead of expectations, thanks to strong word-of-mouth from moviegoers. However, those ticket sales weren't enough to offset disappointing starts from fellow high-profile newcomers, Charlie's Angels and The Good Liar, pushing the domestic box office down over 6 per cent from last year, according to Comscore.

Sony's action comedy Charlie's Angels sputtered out of the gate with an uninspiring US$8.6 million, landing in third place behind Lionsgate's war drama Midway (US$8.75 million) and just ahead of Paramount's family film Playing With Fire (US$8.5 million).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, Warner Bros' thriller The Good Liar barely cracked the top 10, collecting just US$5.6 million from 2,439 theatres.

Ford v Ferrari enticed a mostly older male crowd: men accounted for 62 per cent of ticket buyers, while nearly 80 per cent were over the age of 25. Audiences awarded the film with a rare A+ CinemaScore, a sign that the racing drama should have a long life in theatres.

Produced by Chernin Entertainment, the movie carries a US$100 million price tag and will need a boost from international moviegoers to turn a profit.

Ford v Ferrari launched with US$21 million at the foreign box office last weekend, lifting its global tally to US$52.4 million.

Ford v Ferrari tells the true story of the automotive team at Ford, led by designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and his British driver Ken Miles (Bale), as they build a race car attempting to beat the legendary Ferrari in the prestigious Le Mans race.

Charlie's Angels arrived well behind domestic box office projections (the studio was anticipating a start closer to US$13 million) and will now rely on overseas audiences to help recoup its US$48 million production budget.

Elizabeth Banks wrote and directed Charlie's Angels - starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska - the third big-screen adaptation of the classic action series. The newest chapter sees the Angels going global to halt the spread of a dangerous new technology that could threaten the world. Banks portrays one of the many Bosleys, while Sam Claflin, Patrick Stewart and Noah Centineo joined the cast.

The Good Liar bowed in eighth place, failing to be much of a draw among its core audience. Over 60 per cent of moviegoers were above 50 years old, a demographic that doesn't routinely turn up in force on opening weekend. But mediocre reviews, along with a B CinemaScore, don't bode well for its future in multiplexes.

It's not all bad news on the Warner Bros lot. Last weekend, Joker officially became the first R-rated movie in history to gross over US$1 billion at the global box office.

All the more impressive, it's only the third movie ever to reach that milestone without a release in China, one of the world's biggest movie-going markets. REUTERS

Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Tan Chuan Jin on mental health in Singapore

Serena Williams' broken tennis racket expected to fetch big bucks at auction

Explosive prose: translation of Pakistani satire hits bookstores

For sale: Serena Williams’ broken racket. Yes, that one.

When corporate giving makes business sense

Dick Lee will sing two songs at ChildAid 2019

BREAKING

Nov 19, 2019 01:12 AM
Energy & Commodities

Senoko Energy disputes report it is seeking government aid

UTILITY company Senoko Energy says it does not need additional funding from the Singapore government in the...

Nov 19, 2019 12:24 AM
Real Estate

US homebuilder sentiment eases for first time in five months

[WASHINGTON] Homebuilder sentiment in the US eased in November for the first time in five months while holding close...

Nov 19, 2019 12:12 AM
Transport

Air Arabia signs US$14b Airbus A320 order

[DUBAI] Air Arabia on Monday announced a firm order for 120 Airbus A320 family jets in a deal worth around US$14...

Nov 18, 2019 11:55 PM
Consumer

Coty to pay US$600m for majority stake in Kylie Jenner cosmetics brand

[NEW YORK] Beauty products giant Coty announced Monday a deal to take a majority stake in Kylie Jenner's cosmetics...

Nov 18, 2019 11:34 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong demonstrators trapped on campus

[HONG KONG] Police officers Monday cornered hundreds of student protesters who occupied a Hong Kong university,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly