Former 'world's heaviest man' defeats coronavirus

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 6:47 AM

[MEXICO CITY] A Mexican who was once the world's heaviest man has beaten the coronavirus, helped - he believes - by several years of dieting, exercise and stomach-reduction surgery that saw him shed hundreds of kilos.

Juan Pedro Franco used to weigh 595kg - more than the average male...

