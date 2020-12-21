You are here

TAKING HEART

Frasers Hospitality pays tribute to Kindness Heroes

Public can nominate an individual who has performed an act of kindness; they will be judged based on the most deserving stories
Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Selected Kindness Heroes can experience a two-night complimentary stay at one of the Fraser collection of serviced and hotel residences, and boutique hotels in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Singapore

TO celebrate kindness within the community and recognise those who have gone above and beyond to help others in times of need, Frasers Hospitality, has launched Remembering Kindness, a global campaign offering more than 1,000 room nights.

This is a platform for members of the public, from all walks of life, to come forward and share their stories of individuals - or Kindness Heroes - who have done extraordinary acts, whether big or small, for the benefit of others.

Selected Kindness Heroes can experience a two-night complimentary stay at one of the Fraser collection of serviced and hotel residences, and boutique hotels in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Koh Teck Chuan, CEO of Frasers Hospitality, part of Frasers Property Group, said: "We have all heard and witnessed stories of kindness emerging amid these challenging times.

"Providing a platform to document these stories, so that these can be shared, remembered, and celebrated, makes a powerful reminder to the different ways a single act of kindness can touch the lives of many others.

"This is just our little way to give back to the community, especially during this season of giving as we round off a difficult year."

The drive is part of the #FraserCares initiative.

The public can nominate an individual who has performed an act of kindness towards another or in their community. All nominations must be received via the platform's online submission form by no later than 11.59pm on Jan 15, 2021.

Nominated heroes will be judged based on the most deserving stories. The complimentary stay is valid till Dec 31, 2021, subject to each property's respective terms and conditions.

