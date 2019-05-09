You are here

Free Old Chang Kee Unicorn'O puffs for SPH direct subscribers

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM

The first 300 direct subscribers of The Business Times and other SPH newspapers can redeem a Unicorn'O curry puff at Old Chang Kee Coffee House @ Rex along Mackenzie Road this Saturday. The giveaway is jointly organised by Old Chang Kee and SPH Rewards.
DIRECT subscribers of The Business Times and other Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) newspapers will have the chance to redeem a free multi-coloured curry puff at Old Chang Kee Coffee House @ Rex along Mackenzie Road this Saturday.

The first 300 subscribers who flash the BT e-card (or other SPH newspapers' e-cards) in the SPH Rewards app at the store from 2pm to 5pm will receive a Unicorn'O curry puff each.

The giveaway - jointly organised by Old Chang Kee and SPH Rewards - is part of Old Chang Kee's first-year anniversary celebrations of its flagship store opposite the Rex Cinema.

It was back in 1956 when the company first operated in a small stall selling curry puffs in a coffee shop at that location. Old Chang Kee is a listed company and has some 100 outlets across Singapore and overseas.

The company's founder and executive chairman Han Kee Juan said: "I'm very happy to be celebrating the first anniversary of this very meaningful store where we (first) started. With this celebration, our original Curry'O has a new birthday suit and is now dressed in a colourful pastry."

On both Saturday and Sunday, customers can enjoy popular items such as Spring'O and Sotong Wing OnStik for the promotional price of S$1.

The first 50 diners each day who are from the Merdeka generation will also get to enjoy a free set of Hainanese chicken rice balls by showing their NRIC. Meanwhile, those who spend S$10 or more will get a chance to redeem an enamel cup.

The public can also take part in an old-school enamel cup design competition by tagging Old Chang Kee on Instagram and sending their designs to rewards@sph.com.sg on Saturday and Sunday.

Five people will be picked to win S$50 Old Chang Kee vouchers. Other activities include the chance to win goodie bags and merchandise such as Old Chang Kee curry puff pouches and SPH Rewards towels by playing games at the flagship store.

