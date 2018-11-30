You are here

Home > Life & Culture

French chef first woman to earn three Michelin stars in US

Fri, Nov 30, 2018 - 9:40 AM

file72zemslflg61jn1he590.jpg
French chef Dominique Crenn on Thursday became the first woman in the United States to earn three Michelin stars for her modernist San Francisco restaurant Atelier Crenn.
PHOTO: NYT

[LOS ANGELES] French chef Dominique Crenn on Thursday became the first woman in the United States to earn three Michelin stars for her modernist San Francisco restaurant Atelier Crenn.

"It's an amazing recognition," an elated Crenn told AFP after the announcement was made by the Michelin Guide. "Amazing for my team and all the work we have done over the years."

Crenn said she had been celebrating, drinking rose wine all day, and planned to party further with guests and her team later in the evening.

"Who knew that one day Dominique Crenn will get three Michelin stars with her team," she gushed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Crenn said she hoped her success would inspire young woman to push ahead with their dreams.

"I tell them today, 'You can do anything you want to do', it has nothing to do with gender," she said. "Go out there and just do it.

"Never let someone stand in your way."

SingleThread, another restaurant in the Bay Area, was also awarded three stars.

The Michelin Guide said in a statement that it was impressed by the food scene in the San Francisco area, especially as concerns this year's laureates.

"In particular, the teams at Atelier Crenn and SingleThread should be extremely proud, as our inspectors were very impressed by the quality of the produce used in the preparation of the dishes," it said. "This, along with their meticulous attention to detail, creativity, and dedication to delighting their customers, means they always offer diners a memorable and very enjoyable gastronomic experience.

"Without a doubt, they are definitely worth a special journey!"

The distinction bestowed on Crenn is a sweet rebuke for the 53-year-old chef, who was snubbed earlier this year by the 50 Best Restaurants guide.

Crenn, who grew up in France, has said that she inherited her interest in cuisine from her parents, who enjoyed fine dining.

She began her formal kitchen training in San Francisco in 1988 and in 1997 moved to Indonesia, heading the kitchen at the InterContinental Hotel in Jakarta.

She moved back to California in 1998, working as executive chef at a Manhattan Beach restaurant for several years.

Atelier Crenn was launched in 2011, quickly earning its first Michelin star and a second in 2012.

AFP

Life & Culture

Moon rocks sell for US$855,000 in New York: Sotheby's

Transparency key amid 'golden opportunity' for charities: Grace Fu

Giving can start with the littlest act

Stallone to hang up his Rocky gloves

Unesco adds reggae to heritage list

Stallone says hanging up his Rocky gloves

Editor's Choice

BT_20181130_JLSC_3631246.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart private bank sees future in price transparency

BT_20181130_VIE5030_3631290.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
SME

Expand Construction tops in this year's E50 Awards

BT_20181130_CCGOJEK_3631317.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Garage

Round 2 of ride-hailing battle taking a different route

Most Read

1 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
2 More LNG traders prefer to keep their fuel inside vessels
3 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps
4 Learning Chinese transcends just speaking the language
5 Goldman Sachs could wind up paying twice for 1MDB

Must Read

BT_20181130_JLSC_3631246.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart private bank sees future in price transparency

Nov 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly directors under CAD, MAS probe; calls off acquisition of drinks maker

BP_No Signboard_221118_44_0.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Reit, Amplefield, No Signboard, Marco Polo Marine, Delong, Creative

AK_revolut_2811.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

London fintech Revolut to launch in Asia-Pacific with regional headquarters likely in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening