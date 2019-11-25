You are here

Home > Life & Culture

French gourmands find sake hits the spot when Burgundy or Bordeaux don't

Country seeing growing popularity in Japan's rice drink, led by sushi boom. And entrepreneurs have sniffed an opportunity: French sake
Mon, Nov 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Paris

THE sommelier lingers over her glass, taking in the bouquet while clutching a spoon of caviar and cucumber jelly. The union of food and beverage is "magical", she declares.

But Paz Levinson, the head sommelier at the high-end Anne-Sophie Pic restaurant group, is not savouring a sought-after vintage from Bordeaux or Bourgogne. She is holding a glass of sake, the humble Japanese rice drink.

"Sake works very well with French cuisine," says the Argentine.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

France is only the 11th largest market in the world for sake: total sales remain below 2 million euros (S$3.01 million) per year. But its consumption is on the uptrend - imports increased by some 160 per cent between 2012 and 2017.

SEE ALSO

Seven ways wine will change in 2019

Anne-Sophie Pic - head chef and owner of the eponymous restaurant group - has won eight Michelin stars in her career, and she is a sake convert. She first used the drink in her recipes before adding it to the wine list.

Other hotels and restaurants are equally keen. In a growing market, entrepreneurs have sniffed an opportunity: French sake.

Two companies already produce the drink domestically - both in wine-growing regions. Takuma Inagawa, a French-educated Japanese brewer, has a different idea. He wants to start production in an old warehouse in Fresnes, a town just south of Paris. Despite his Japanese heritage and the industrial surroundings of Fresnes, he is keen to imbue the drink with the best French traditions. "We wanted local, French rice," says Mr Inagawa, whose warehouse holds hundreds of bags marked "Camargue rice".

"The French are ready to accept sake but, with the trend towards a sustainable environment, there is a potential for French sake," says the 31-year-old, whose company Wakaze was set up in Japan making flavoured versions of the alcohol.

He hopes eventually to use Burgundy oak barrels to age some of his product - believing this will please French and Japanese drinkers, as he has already produced a run of 17,000 bottles in his homeland.

Sake began to get popular in France about 15 or 20 years ago, according to expert Sylvain Huet.

He says a "sushi boom" led to a "sake boom" in the restaurants and dining rooms on Rue Sainte-Anne, a Parisian street near the Louvre known as Little Tokyo because of the proliferation of Japanese businesses.

But the impact was initially limited to that small area of Paris.

Mr Huet, however, believes France has got a taste for the drink: "Over the next 10 years, the market in France will increase five-fold, even ten-fold," he says.

He set up his own Sake Fair in 2014 and says he catered to over 5,100 visitors in this year's edition.

Similarly, sommelier Xavier Thuizat has also been enchanted by the drink, establishing his own tasting competition - Kura Master - in 2016. He says he hit an impasse six years ago, unable to find the right drink to go with certain foods.

"I couldn't find the solution," he explains, adding that despite coming from the wine-producing region of Burgundy, France's famous drop just did not cut it. Then a Japanese man told him to try sake - which set him on a path to becoming an "evangelist" for the Japanese drink.

While these French enthusiasts treat sake as a high-end product for gastronomes - that is not the case for everyone.

The word sake in Japanese is generic, referring to many types of alcohol. And sake has also been adopted by Chinese brewers as a useful label for their cheap sorghum brandy.

But the French converts are sanguine. "I now bring sake as a gift when I go back to Burgundy," says sommelier Mr Thuizat. "The reactions are good." AFP

Life & Culture

Frozen II: How to make the new creatures appealing and enchanting marvels of design

Fullerton Hotel's charity dinner raises money for BT BAF

Londoners are taking to canal boats to beat high property costs

Pope departs Thailand for Japan, bringing anti-nuclear message

Nadal powers Spain into Davis Cup semis, Djokovic's Serbia ousted

Startups steer clear of big tech by innovating for business

BREAKING

Nov 24, 2019 08:54 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX green-lights Yoma Strategic's Ayala share placement

THE executive chairman of mainboard-listed, Myanmar-focused investment holding company Yoma Strategic will still...

Nov 24, 2019 06:26 PM
Companies & Markets

Procurri accepts non-binding US$115m offer for business unit

MAINBOARD-LISTED Procurri Corp has accepted a letter of intent from a would-be buyer of its third-party hardware...

Nov 24, 2019 05:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Hatten Land's S$5.1m share placement deadline extended to Nov 29

CATALIST-LISTED developer Hatten Land's plans to raise some S$5.1 million from a share placement will take a little...

Nov 24, 2019 05:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Ezion to offload 2 loss-making firms to cut costs, streamline assets

OFFSHORE and marine service provider Ezion Holdings is divesting two companies by Nov 30 to streamline its assets...

Nov 24, 2019 04:48 PM
Companies & Markets

ISEC Healthcare offer deemed 'not fair but reasonable': CIMB Bank

THE mandatory offer for Catalist-listed ISEC Healthcare is "not fair but reasonable", independent financial adviser...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly