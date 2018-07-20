You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Fresh grads' woes examined in BT Weekend

Fri, Jul 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180720_MLWEEKEND20_3506560.jpg

STUDY hard. Go to university. Get a good job. Right? Wrong. Young people entering the job market armed with their degrees and diplomas are facing a tough reality that many are not prepared for.

The proportion of fresh graduates who land a full-time job quickly is lower now than ever before, while part-time, temp and contract hiring is on the rise. Is this a worrying trend? Has the whole employment paradigm shifted? Are grads increasingly being underemployed? And what does this mean for the future of education? Brunch explores graduate unemployment and underemployment, this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend.

Adrian Cheng, scion of the world's largest jewellery business and a leading Asian property conglomerate, does not fit the mould of businessman nor does he try to. In the Raffles Conversation, he tells how he is taking Hong Kong giants New World Development and Chow Tai Fook into the millennial age.

Still on millenials, This Time Is Different gives advice for those going into job interviews in the finance sector. Also in the Investing & Wealth section, CFA Singapore Insights lays out how to tell if your investment adviser is guilty of mis-selling.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Is your business having a hard time dealing with more competition? Question Time with Mentor John helps you navigate the key questions that come up when facing rivals.

Disrupted checks out the new Grab-NUS AI Lab to see how Singapore's most valuable unicorn and largest university use artificial intelligence to impact mobility and liveability in South-east Asia.

And in Gearhead, why the phrase "cheap and good" does not apply to electronics.

Editor's Choice

Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Given a second chance, die-hard Vard shareholders must come out to vote

Most Read

1 Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19
2 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
3 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
4 Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz
5 Singapore banks clear up on coal lending policies
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

BT_20180720_VIJTC20_3506561.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
SME

Productivity is a better tool to fight business costs: Hong Tat

Jul 20, 2018
Startups

Singapore bargain hunters go on spree during Amazon's shopping bonanza

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening