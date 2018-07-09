You are here

Fullerton raises S$200,000 for President's Challenge

Mon, Jul 09, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Sino Group deputy chairman Daryl Ng presenting the proceeds raised by the Fullerton Heritage Group to President Halimah.
PHOTO: THE FULLERTON HERITAGE GROUP

IN celebration of the 90th anniversary of the iconic Fullerton Building, which houses the Fullerton Hotel that is owned and operated by the Sino Group, proceeds to the tune of S$200,000 were raised by the Fullerton Heritage Group and presented to President Halimah Yacob for beneficiaries of the President's Challenge.

The amount was raised through private auctions at the opening ceremony gala dinner, awards ceremony gala dinner, and partial proceeds from table ticket sales during the Fullerton Concours d'Elegance.

The auction items included an Audemars Piguet timepiece and a specially commissioned painting by artist Stephen Peng, presented by Gallery NaWei. The festivities included classic car exhibitions and art and cultural exhibitions.

