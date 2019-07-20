You are here

Home > Life & Culture

'Game of Thrones' cast defend final season at Comic-Con

Sat, Jul 20, 2019 - 11:27 AM

BP_Nikolaj Coster-Waldau_200719_44.jpg
While the cast drew a rapturous reception, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - who played Jaime Lannister - was booed after describing his character's death in the arms of his sister and lover Cersei as "perfect".
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN DIEGO] The "Game of Thrones" cast leapt to the defense of its much-maligned final season in front of a boisterous crowd at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, blaming the backlash on negative media coverage.

The HBO fantasy epic's conclusion enraged fans around the world, and organisers of the pop culture convention had to remind attendees before the retrospective panel to make the cast "feel welcome".

While the cast drew a rapturous reception, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - who played Jaime Lannister - was booed after describing his character's death in the arms of his sister and lover Cersei as "perfect".

"It made sense to me," said the actor, before being interrupted by a heckler.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This show has brought so many people together, watching it, loving it. So obviously when it comes to an end it's going to piss you off no matter what ... just don't call people names," he added.

An online petition to HBO to remake the final season with "competent writers" was signed by 1.6 million people.

The panel in the convention centre's cavernous Hall H was billed as the show creators' first public outing following the backlash.

But showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss quietly withdrew along with two cast members earlier in the week.

The remaining members expressed support for the final season, although Conleth Hill - who played Varys - joked: "I don't regret starting the petition."

He described the fan response to the show over the years as extremely positive, referring to the negativity as a "media-led hate campaign".

Isaac Hempstead Wright, whose character Bran ended up as king to much fan disgruntlement, said the show's unexpectedly ambiguous ending was a strength.

"One of the cleverest things about the ending is that it doesn't conclude everything very neatly," he said. "The kingdom's in disarray ... They're not finished, there's no full stop. It's not finished conclusively, it lets you read into it."

The atmosphere quickly lightened as cast members joked about stealing props from the set.

Hempstead Wright said he "ended up with a wooden spoon," while Maisie Williams - who played Arya Stark - reduced the panel to giggles after admitting to stealing fake blood from one scene and leaving it on the bathroom floor of her dressing room.

John Bradley, known to fans as Samwell Tarly, addressed another controversy, shooting down theories that he was to blame for a plastic water bottle accidentally left in shot during the final season.

"Pardon me for being thirsty," he joked.

AFP

Life & Culture

Space crew to blast off for ISS on moon landing anniversary

3,271 pill bottles, a town of 2,831: Court filings say corporations fed opioid epidemic

To return to the Moon, astronauts need new spacesuits

Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' begins life term in Colorado 'Supermax' prison

Pochettino has more than earned his Spurs

The kindness of strangers

Editor's Choice

BT_20190720_TOURISTS_3840660.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Transport

Singapore remains on radar of China tourists

BT_20190720_PRMUSIIO20_3840520.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS CDO switches to new role of special adviser in AI

BP_Prime US Reit_200719_3.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit makes tepid debut to end at IPO price of US$0.88

Most Read

1 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
2 Smart City Kitchens files competition complaint against GrabFood, Deliveroo
3 MAS chief data officer David Hardoon moves to newly-created role of special advisor for AI
4 SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources
5 STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

Must Read

BT_20190720_NEWBRUNCHCOVER_3839998.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Brunch

Young and not so upwardly mobile

BT_20190720_TOURISTS_3840660.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Transport

Singapore remains on radar of China tourists

BT_20190720_SURBANA2_3840503.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Real Estate

Surbana Jurong appointed master planner for Nongsa digital economy hub

BT_20190720_ISWARAN_3840544.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Technology

Efforts to develop workforce for digital economy must include workers from all sectors: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly