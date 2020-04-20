You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Germany to host exhibition event without fans in May

The indoor clay event will be broadcast by Tennis Channel and scores streamed for betting
Mon, Apr 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Mumbai

THE German state of Rhineland-Palatinate is set to host an exhibition event without the presence of fans from May 1 as the professional tennis season remains shut due to the novel coronavirus, according to The Telegraph newspaper.

Professional tennis came to a halt in March after countries started closing borders and imposed lockdown to contain the spread of the virus, and all events are currently suspended till at least mid-March.

The report said players at the Tennis Point Exhibition Series will have to wear masks when not in action and there will only be three people on court - two competitors and a chair umpire - during a match.

The event will be an eight-man field contesting a total of 32 matches over four days on indoor clay at the Base Tennis Academy near the small town of Hoehr-Grenzhausen.

SEE ALSO

Moody's may cut ratings on US$22b of loan obligations

None of the players set to be involved are currently ranked in the top 100 and include singles world number 143 Yannick Hanfmann and Dustin Brown, ranked 239.

The content of the event will be broadcast by the Tennis Channel while scores will be streamed for betting through data company Sportradar.

Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou said on Saturday that his tennis academy in south of France will host a five-week tournament starting in May that will give players the chance to get back on court during the Covid-19 pandemic. REUTERS

Life & Culture

DBS commits S$10.5m to Asian communities hit by Covid-19

FairPrice donating up to S$500,000 for needy

Who's Who of pop culture unites for One World: Together at Home coronavirus special

The music industry's lost summer: no Bieber, no Swift and mass layoffs

John Horton Conway, a 'magical genius' at math, dies at 82 from coronavirus

Lessons from Covid-19 on the plight of vulnerable groups

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 19, 2020 08:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Memories Group says employees misappropriated US$500,000 from Myanmar unit

CATALIST-listed tourism player Memories Group has discovered a case of fraud at its wholly-owned Myanmar subsidiary...

Apr 19, 2020 08:27 PM
Energy & Commodities

Hin Leong said to have failed to declare US$800m losses

[SINGAPORE] The son of the legendary oil trader and founder of Hin Leong Trading (Pte) Ltd said the Singapore-based...

Apr 19, 2020 06:16 PM
Banking & Finance

Singapore’s Temasek rebuts claim CEO Ho Ching gets S$100 million salary

Singapore

Apr 19, 2020 05:41 PM
Companies & Markets

Y Ventures financial controller resigns but will assist in misstatement probe

THE financial controller of Y Ventures has resigned to pursue other career opportunities, but she will continue to...

Apr 19, 2020 04:56 PM
Companies & Markets

Six confirmed Covid-19 cases at TTJ dormitory form new virus cluster

STRUCTURAL steel fabricator TTJ Holdings said on Sunday that six foreign workers employed by its unit TTJ Design and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.