You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Germany's Leica is latest to draw fire in China over ad

Sat, Apr 20, 2019 - 12:38 PM

lwx_leica_200419_73.jpg
German camera maker Leica has become the latest company to draw fire over an advertisement deemed offensive in China, distancing itself from a short film that broaches the taboo subject of the 1989 Tiananmen protest crackdown.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] German camera maker Leica has become the latest company to draw fire over an advertisement deemed offensive in China, distancing itself from a short film that broaches the taboo subject of the 1989 Tiananmen protest crackdown.

A short promotional film released this week depicts Leica-wielding photojournalists at work in danger zones around the world, focusing on one Western shooter's struggle to get in place for the famed "tank man" photo.

That picture, of an ordinary citizen facing down a Chinese army tank, is perhaps the most iconic image from the weeks-long pro-democracy protests that paralysed Beijing in 1989.

The demonstrations were violently suppressed by armed forces, with hundreds and perhaps thousands believed killed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The subject has been essentially banned from public discourse ever since and is particularly sensitive now as the 30th anniversary of the crackdown approaches in early June.

The video ends with an image of Leica's logo and the statement "This film is dedicated to those who lend their eyes to make us see."

The film sparked angry comments from Chinese netizens in recent days.

A company spokeswoman told the South China Morning Post that the video, produced by Brazilian agency F/Nazca Saatchi Saatchi, was not officially sanctioned by Leica.

Leica "must therefore distance itself from the content shown in the video and regrets any misunderstandings or false conclusions that may have been drawn", the paper quoted spokeswoman Emily Anderson saying.

AFP was not immediately able to obtain further comment from Leica.

Searches on Chinese social media for the film or discussion of it failed to return any results on Saturday, suggesting that China's massive censorship machine was blocking the video and any comments about it.

However, Leica's company account on the popular Weibo platform was accessible and the word "Leica" was not blocked, contrary to previous media reports.

Leica joins a growing list of foreign companies to learn the hard way about the political sensitivities that go with operating in China's gigantic market.

Last year, Mercedes-Benz apologised for "hurting the feelings" of China's people after its Instagram account used a quote by the Dalai Lama, the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader who is vilified by Beijing as a separatist.

Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana also issued a recent mea culpa after its products were pulled from lucrative Chinese e-commerce platforms over an Instagram post seen in China as culturally offensive.

And hotel group Marriott's Chinese website was shut down by authorities after a customer questionnaire listed Taiwan, Tibet and Hong Kong as separate countries, which Beijing fiercely opposes.

Marriott apologised and changed the wording.

AFP

Life & Culture

Tourists follow 'Game of Thrones' trail in Northern Ireland

Wimbledon embraces web, plans online public ballot: FT

Ancestry.com apologises for ad showing slavery-era interracial couple

Seagram heiress Clare Bronfman pleads guilty in New York sex cult case

Social media boycott as footballers in England say 'enough' over racism

Can Bhutan take its happiness brand to the next level?

Editor's Choice

BT_20190420_TSHOTEL2T89_3759194.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore hotels don't kid around when it comes to family vacations

BT_20190420_LMXWCAPVFJJ_3759098.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Nanshan-backed W Capital has more than 10 IPO pipeline deals

lwx_sme_200419_3.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Technology

Singapore SMBs most 'digitally mature' in region: Cisco

Most Read

1 Premium New Zealand honey producer admits adding chemicals
2 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx
3 Will Jewel be Changi's game-changer?
4 Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth
5 S$4.5b ticket to grow with Singapore is 'cheap': Genting chairman

Must Read

BT_20190420_TSHOTEL2T89_3759194.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore hotels don't kid around when it comes to family vacations

lwx_hyflux_200419_2.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

SM Investments to sue Hyflux for alleged breach of agreement

lwx_sme_200419_3.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Technology

Singapore SMBs most 'digitally mature' in region: Cisco

BT_20190420_INDO20ZFE4_3759135.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Indonesia's 'smooth' polls a democratic beacon in sea of strongmen: analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening