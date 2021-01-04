You are here

Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies at 78

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 6:59 AM

Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the British band Gerry and the Pacemakers whose version of You'll Never Walk Alone became the thunderously sung anthem for Liverpool Football Club, has died at the age of 78, a friend announced on Sunday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

"It's with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the Legendary Gerry Marsden MBE after a short illness which was an infection in his heart has sadly passed away," radio broadcaster Pete Price posted on Twitter.

"It's with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the Legendary Gerry Marsden MBE after a short illness which was an infection in his heart has sadly passed away," radio broadcaster Pete Price posted on Twitter.

Marsden formed the band in 1959 and enjoyed chart success in subsequent decades as part of Liverpool's "Merseybeat" movement that included contemporaries such as The Beatles.

The band's 1963 version of You'll Never Walk Alone has become the sound of Liverpool FC.

"Gerry's voice accompanied our biggest nights. His anthem bonded players, staff and fans around the world, helping create something truly special," the club tweeted.

REUTERS

