You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Ghana Gandhi statue removed after student protest

Thu, Dec 13, 2018 - 4:22 PM

file726yzrns2a9s2ohk26t.jpg
Indian nationalist Subhas Chandra Bose(L) meeting Mahatma Gandhi, with the Indian independence leader’s wife Kasturba Gandhi in the background, at Birla House in New Delhi in 1938. A statue of Gandhi has been removed from Ghana's most prestigious university after complaints that he was racist against black Africans.
Roli Books

[ACCRA] A statue of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi has been removed from Ghana's most prestigious university after complaints that he was racist against black Africans.

India's former president Pranab Mukherjee unveiled the statue to the global peace icon at the University of Ghana in Accra two years ago as a symbol of ties between the two nations.

But lecturers soon began a petition calling for its removal, citing passages written by Gandhi claiming that Indians were "infinitely superior" to black Africans.

The online protest was one of a number on university campuses in Africa and beyond about the enduring symbols of the continent's colonial past.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Gandhi statue on the university's Legon campus in Accra appeared to have been removed overnight Tuesday to Wednesday, students and lecturers told AFP.

The head of language, literature and drama at the Institute of African Studies, Obadele Kambon, said the removal was an issue of "self-respect".

"If we show that we have no respect for ourselves and look down on our own heroes and praise others who had no respect for us, then there is an issue," he said.

"If we indeed don't show any self respect for our heroes, how can the world respect us? This is victory for black dignity and self-respect. The campaign has paid off."

Student Adelaide Twum said the move was "long overdue". "I'm so excited. This has nothing to do with diplomatic ties," she added.

Another student, Benjamin Mensah, said: "It's a massive win for all Ghanaians because it was constantly reminding us of how inferior we are."

The university authorities refused to comment while an official at Ghana's foreign affairs ministry said only: "It's an internal decision by the university."

Ghana's former government had said the statue would be relocated "to avoid the controversy... becoming a distraction from our strong ties of friendship" with India.

Campaigners in Malawi are currently trying to stop a statue of Gandhi going up in the capital Blantyre, also arguing that he used racial slurs against black people.

Though Gandhi is more commonly remembered for his non-violent resistance to British colonial rule in his native India, his legacy in Africa is more mixed.

He lived and worked as a lawyer in South Africa from 1893 to 1915.

AFP

Life & Culture

Anti-junta film 'Ten Years Thailand' aims to fire political debate

Pedro Pascal to lead cast of 'Star Wars' series

Money FM podcast: Influence: Video didn’t kill the radio star

Giving back is part of EY's DNA

Paul Singer's Elliott pounces on world's second largest distiller

Francis to say first Mass by a pope on Arabian peninsula in UAE

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BT_20181213_NESTE_3642255.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neste invests 1.4b euros, builds new Singapore plant

BP_OUE_131218_9.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits' asset injections: A little less action a little more discretion, please

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
3 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

Must Read

labour.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore labour market strengthened in Q3 but hiring shows signs of slowing

Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Former OCBC dealer on trial for unauthorised trades which caused losses to bank

Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Activist fund Quarz urges Sunningdale Tech to return cash to shareholders

2018-12-06T112245Z_1341693423_RC12DC90E890_RTRMADP_3_FINTEC-KKR-CROSSRIVER.JPG
Dec 13, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore energy-saving firm wins S$45m KKR investment 

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening