You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Giacometti sculpture in sealed bid auction - starting price US$90m

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 3:32 PM

file7cvzest7l5h1ijy3k538.jpg
A sculpture by Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti is being auctioned by Sotheby's with a reserve price of US$90 million but the winning offer on Tuesday could remain secret as it is being sold by sealed bid.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] A sculpture by Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti is being auctioned by Sotheby's with a reserve price of US$90 million but the winning offer on Tuesday could remain secret as it is being sold by sealed bid.

If "Grande femme I" sells for more than US$100 million, Giacometti will equal Pablo Picasso as only the second artist with four works beyond that threshold.

The nearly nine-foot (2.68 meter) bronze of a spindly female figure, cast in 1960, is part of a series of large outdoor sculptures originally intended for Chase Manhattan Plaza in New York but never installed.

Under the rules of the hybrid auction, interested buyers can make only one secret bid of at least US$90 million.

The auction closes at 1600 GMT Tuesday and the work will go to the highest bid, if it is at least five percent higher than the second highest, otherwise a second round will take place.

SEE ALSO

Hitler's speech cards auctioned in Munich

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Unlike a traditional auction, Sotheby's will not reveal the purchase price, although the buyer can if they wish.

Since 2010, three works by the Swiss artist, known for his elongated, emaciated figures, have already sold for more than US$100 million, the only sculptures to have reached this level.

"L'homme au doigt" (Man Pointing), a 1947 bronze, sold for US$141.3 million at Christie's in New York in 2015, the most expensive sculpture sold at auction.

"Grande femme I" is "the culminating example" of Giacometti's work, said Brooke Lampley, vice chairman of Sotheby's global fine art division.

"This work is really the apotheosis of his exploration of the female standing figure over the course of his lifetime," she said.

"It's mesmerizing. It places us in the artwork. How you encounter it and how it makes you feel is so much part of the work and his intention." Throughout his career, the sculptor gradually enlarged the size of his works up to the monumental "Grande femme I" towards the end of his life.

"The Grande femme is intended to be vast, enormous and dwarfing to a regular human," said Ms Lampley, to stimulate "reflection and an introspection about your place in the world." The star of the autumn sales at Sotheby's, the "Grande femme" will be followed on Wednesday by a sale of contemporary art and a second of Impressionist works and modern art.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Sashimi with spaghetti? Yes, please. And a slice of mango on top..

Liam Neeson thriller 'Honest Thief' tops quiet US box office again

Relieved to be back at the gym, but is it safe?

Upper East Side Gallery quietly opens as estate queries pour in

Banning Christmas glitter won't save the oceans

MMA champion Nurmagomedov in shock retirement

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 26, 2020 03:27 PM
Companies & Markets

UOB's value chain financing posts twofold growth in H1 2020

UOB on Monday said it has seen a twofold increase in the number of construction firms obtaining loans under value...

Oct 26, 2020 03:24 PM
Transport

Geely's new EV plant will build premium Polestar cars: sources

[SHANGHAI] , Oct 26 (Reuters) - An electric vehicle (EV) factory planned by Chinese automaking group Geely will...

Oct 26, 2020 03:12 PM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand, Shopee start shopping campaign; IMM to launch as virtual mall

PROPERTY behemoth CapitaLand has joined hands with Sea Ltd's e-commerce platform Shopee to help Singapore retailers...

Oct 26, 2020 02:56 PM
Real Estate

Siglap Shopping Centre collective sale to carry S$120m reserve price

SIGLAP Shopping Centre, a freehold, mixed-use site, will be put up for collective sale via public tender on Tuesday...

Oct 26, 2020 02:43 PM
Transport

Hyundai Motor swings to net loss in Q3 as costs of engine issues weigh

[SEOUL] South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Monday it swung to a net loss in the July-September quarter, missing...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

Singapore's industrial production up 24.2% in September on strong pharma output

What does Kwek Leng Peck's resignation mean for CDL's share price?

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Oxley, Top Glove, GL, Q&M Dental

Lower-income hit hardest by Covid-19, as better off still buying stocks, homes, cars

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for