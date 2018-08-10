You are here
MAKING SINGAPORE HOME
Global-mindedness has helped him to adapt
'Clinical and efficient' Singapore not love at first sight, but has grown slowly on private equity boss V Shankar
Singapore
As much a citizen of the world as he is a citizen of Singapore, former Standard Chartered group director V Shankar has always been extremely international in his outlook.
The current CEO of private equity startup Gateway Partners says that he got where he is today due to
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg