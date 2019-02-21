You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Globetrotters power into Singapore

The pro basketball team will roll into the Indoor Stadium for an exhibition match on April 5 - almost a decade since their last gig
Thu, Feb 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM
jayp@sph.com.sg

BT_20190221_HG1_3702209.jpg
Britanny "Ice" Hrynko (far left) and DeAndre "Dragon" Taylor taking a photocall at Merlion Park, Singapore, on Wednesday. The Globetrotters team promises to make the exhibition game in Singapore an entertaining occasion for players and fans alike.
PHOTO: CMG

Singapore

THE Harlem Globetrotters basketball team is easily the most travelled sports team in the world, having visited 120 countries and territories on six continents - and counting - in its 93-year history.

Singapore is a stop on the team's international tour this year. They

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Will Lagerfeld's pet feline Choupette inherit his millions?

Hanoi barber makes headlines with free Trump-Kim haircuts

Global car markets are in reverse. Trump is making it worse

Who votes for the Oscars, and how it works

Tiny South Africa beach restaurant crowned world's best

Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel's designer for decades, dies

Editor's Choice

BT_20190221_ANGDBS_3702490.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end

Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption

BT_20190221_KRCAPLAND21_3702442.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand taking step back from Singapore housing sector unless price is good

Most Read

1 Trump may worsen global car market slump
2 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
3 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
4 Best World requests trading halt pending announcement; shares fall 17% in early session
5 DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190221_ANGDBS_3702490.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end

Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption

Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

More transparency sought for foreign worker criteria

Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tax break mitigates diesel duty hike - but cushion is temporary

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening