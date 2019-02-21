You are here
Globetrotters power into Singapore
The pro basketball team will roll into the Indoor Stadium for an exhibition match on April 5 - almost a decade since their last gig
Singapore
THE Harlem Globetrotters basketball team is easily the most travelled sports team in the world, having visited 120 countries and territories on six continents - and counting - in its 93-year history.
Singapore is a stop on the team's international tour this year. They
