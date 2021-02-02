 Golden Globe nominations set tone for Hollywood's pandemic awards season, Life & Culture - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Golden Globe nominations set tone for Hollywood's pandemic awards season

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 3:50 PM

file7ebwsfmmqzlwfavrdkg.jpg
The unveiling of the Golden Globes nominations on Wednesday will jumpstart a Hollywood awards season like no other.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] The unveiling of the Golden Globes nominations on Wednesday will jumpstart a Hollywood awards season like no other, with pandemic-related theater closures and blockbuster delays expected to boost smaller, stay-at-home movies like Netflix's "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and "Mank." The influential Globes are often a bellwether for any given film's success at the Oscars, but all bets are off in a year that has seen glitzy award campaign events scrapped and ceremonies postponed by Covid-19 restrictions.

Tinseltown's traditional studios held back the release of several big hitters last year in the hope of theaters reopening, so streamers including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Apple should fare better than ever at upcoming prize ceremonies.

Among the lead contenders are Aaron Sorkin's "Chicago 7" - a timely look at the protests, police violence and madcap trial surrounding the 1968 Chicago anti-war riots - and David Fincher's "Mank," which dives into Golden Age Hollywood with the making of "Citizen Kane." Amazon Prime has "One Night in Miami," a play adaptation about Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown's friendship at the height of the US civil rights movement, and sleeper hit "Sound of Metal" about a rock drummer who loses his hearing.

Holding the line for Hollywood's old-school studios almost singlehandedly is "Nomadland," which swept the prizes at the Venice and Toronto festivals and is the pick of many experts for overall best picture.

The movie from Disney-owned Searchlight stars Frances McDormand adrift among a community of elderly, nomadic idealists who roam across America in worn-out vans.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Most of the contenders seem to be more intimate movies, or ones that do play well at home," said Chris Beachum of awards tracker Gold Derby.

"A lot of the 'big-screen' type movies - thinking about a James Bond movie or the Marvel movies - have been held back anyway. They're not even competing for this year's races."

Acting heavyweights

Voted on by the 90-odd members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Globes split movies into "drama" and "comedy or musical" categories.

In the latter, Amazon sequel "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" looks set to contend with Meryl Streep's Netflix musical "The Prom" and the Disney+ filmed version of Broadway hit "Hamilton." "Hamilton," created from multiple performances featuring the original cast including creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, is not allowed to compete at the Oscars, meaning the Globes represent the best chance for the Tony-winning musical about the US founding fathers to scoop up film accolades.

Foreign-language films are likewise separated out into their own Globes pool, where Korean-American family drama "Minari" is tipped to emulate last year's all-conquering "Parasite." In the acting categories, late "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman could receive dual nominations for his work in 1920s blues drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and Spike Lee's "Da 5 Bloods," both on Netflix.

Other heavyweight lead actor favorites include Anthony Hopkins for "The Father," adapted from a French play about dementia, and Gary Oldman for "Mank." "And you've got a favorite of the Globes people, Tom Hanks (for "News of the World") - I mean, it's a really strong category," said Mr Beachum.

Boseman's "Ma Rainey" co-star Viola Davis is expected to feature on the best actress side, along with Carey Mulligan for #MeToo revenge thriller "Promising Young Woman," and McDormand.

Sacha Baron Cohen ("Borat" and "Chicago 7") and Leslie Odom Jr ("One Night in Miami" and "Hamilton") are also eyeing multiple nods.

Oscars await

Last year, the HFPA was slammed for its failure to nominate any female directors, but Chloe Zhao ("Nomadland") and Regina King ("One Night in Miami") appear well-placed this year.

The 78th Golden Globes ceremony will take place on February 28 - almost two months later than usual, yet still a week before nominations voting for the Oscars even begins.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the ceremony, broadcast from its usual Beverly Hills hotel venue, but presumably without the event's trademark raucous A-lister crowd and party atmosphere.

The Globes also include a plethora of television awards, tending to mimic the small screen's showpiece Emmys, which took place in September.

Jane Fonda will receive a career achievement award, as will Norman Lear for his work on the television side.

The Oscars follow some two months later, on April 25.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Covid forces Orthodox Jews to seek new dating venues

'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dead of cancer at 44

'Black Panther' TV series in development for Disney+

The Little Things leads US box office despite HBO Max debut

Bringing bags of CNY cheer to the elderly

Inspired by Monet

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 2, 2021 03:58 PM
Government & Economy

19 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 19 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Tuesday (Feb 2), taking Singapore's total to 59...

Feb 2, 2021 03:53 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares gain as RBA expands quantitative easing

[SYDNEY] Australian shares rose on Tuesday after the central bank expanded its bond buying programme to further...

Feb 2, 2021 03:50 PM
Consumer

Electrolux sees continued boost from stay-at-home trend after Q4 profit beat

[STOCKHOLM] Sweden's Electrolux posted higher than forecast fourth-quarter profits on Tuesday and said it expected...

Feb 2, 2021 03:47 PM
Real Estate

UK house prices fall for 1st time since June before tax break ends

[LONDON] British house prices fell in January for the first time in seven months, before the scheduled March 31 end...

Feb 2, 2021 03:42 PM
Consumer

Lights out: Brexit shuts off market for English cheese truckles

[MATLOCK, England] An English company that has long been selling its wax-coated mini barrels of cheese directly to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

India raises import levy on several items to boost local output

Wall Street 'predators' make allies of political foes

Singapore should adopt 'zero-trust' cybersecurity posture to safeguard against cyberattacks: Iswaran

Hong Kong leader defends 'ambush lockdown' tactics

Singapore to proceed with Sora transition, even as Libor discontinuation may be pushed back

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for