You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Good looks, good grades: ‘attractive’ kids do better in school

Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 12:07 PM

[WASHINGTON] Did well in school? Being good-looking might have helped.

A new study by three academic researchers found that a person whose looks are a standard deviation above the mean stayed in school 0.4 years longer than peers with looks deemed to be more average. Reading and arithmetic scores also tended to be higher for those with "better" looks.

Researchers controlled for family income, parents' education, race and ethnicity, and gender. The data also showed that looks tend to have a higher impact for boys than girls on achievement levels.

"Because students who perform better in primary and secondary school are more likely to obtain additional education, these results imply that some of the labour market returns to education arise from the indirect effect of looks on educational attainment," the report said. "This indirect effect is in addition to the direct effect of looks on earnings and other economic outcomes."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The paper -- by Daniel Hamermesh of Barnard College, Rachel Gordon of the University of Illinois and Robert Crosnoe of the University of Texas at Austin -- was posted by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

SEE ALSO

Ted Baker warns on 2019 profit after "extremely difficult" start

The report uses data from two studies: the 1991-2005 US Study of Early Child Care and Youth Development, which followed progress of 1,364 children from six months old until the age of 15; and the 1958 cohort of the UK National Child Development Survey, which recorded reading and math scores of 10,307 students and has solicited updates from participants throughout their lives.

Using short video clips of participants in the US study at various stages throughout the 15-year period, undergraduate students rated the children on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the most attractive. The UK study solicited teachers' views on their students' attractiveness at ages seven and 11 on a less-precise scale.

BLOOMBERG

Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: OCBC - NTUC First Campus Bridging

The Met's Herculean task: 4 operas in 48 hours

Geena Davis receives honorary Oscar for work against gender bias

The Joker gets the last laugh on a scary weekend

Early Renaissance painting found in French kitchen fetches 24m euros

Hamilton wins Mexican Grand Prix, but waits for sixth title

BREAKING

Oct 29, 2019 12:06 PM
Garage

TikTok owner ByteDance says it has no immediate Hong Kong IPO plans, denies FT report

[HONG KONG] ByteDance, which owns short-form video app TikTok, said on Tuesday it had no immediate plans for an...

Oct 29, 2019 12:04 PM
Stocks

Asia: Most markets extend gains on trade, rates, earnings hope

[HONG KONG] Asian markets mostly rose on Tuesday, taking up the baton after a record close on Wall Street, with...

Oct 29, 2019 12:02 PM
Consumer

De Beers banks on 'diamonds are for me'

[LONDON] Anglo American unit De Beers said its 2019 marketing budget will exceed last year's figure of US$170...

Oct 29, 2019 12:01 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong says barred from election

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong said on Tuesday he had been barred from standing in an upcoming...

Oct 29, 2019 11:55 AM
Consumer

Louis Vuitton owner offers US$14.5b for jeweller Tiffany

[PARIS] LVMH has offered US$14.5 billion for jeweller Tiffany & Co in a bid that could result in Chairman...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly