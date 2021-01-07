You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Grammy Awards postponed to March 14 due to Covid-19

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210107_GRAMMY7_4396053.jpg
Beyonce leads the nominations for this year's Grammys with nine nods in a November announcement that was overshadowed by a stunning snub for Canadian musician The Weeknd.
PHOTO: AFP

Los Angeles

THE Grammy Awards ceremony, due to take place on Jan 31, has been rescheduled to March 14 because of the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, organisers said on Tuesday.

The Recording Academy and broadcaster CBS said in a joint statement that the ceremony to present the highest honours in the music industry had been delayed by six weeks after talks with various health experts and musicians.

"After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd annual Grammy Awards to be broadcast on Sunday, March 14, 2021," the statement said.

"The deteriorating Covid-19 situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do," it added.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The postponement was earlier reported by Rolling Stone magazine and Variety. The Recording Academy had also told its members in an earlier memo that the new date would be March 21.

Los Angeles is experiencing a spike in coronavirus deaths and hospital admissions. Gyms, hair salons and restaurants have all been shut down and residents urged to stay at home as much as possible.

Beyonce leads the nominations for this year's Grammys with nine nods in a November announcement that was overshadowed by a stunning snub for Canadian musician The Weeknd.

The Recording Academy had not announced who would be performing at the show, which is usually a three-hour mixture of live performances by top international musicians and speeches by winners.

Organisers of the annual Oscars ceremony last year moved the 2021 presentation to April, from late February, because of the pandemic, while this year's Golden Globes ceremony was moved to Feb 28 from its usual early January date. Other major awards shows, including television's Emmys and the MTV Video Music Awards, went ahead last fall with a mix of live, pre-recorded and socially distanced appearances by celebrities but without an audience. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Gatsby - how good, how great?

Prince's estate worth twice what administrators reported: IRS

Veteran rapper Dr Dre says he is 'doing great' after being hospitalised

Grammy awards postponed over Covid-19: US media

How Steve Madden got back on his feet

Can Jeff Koons teach me to paint?

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 7, 2021 12:35 AM
Government & Economy

US factory orders beat expectations in November

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods increased more than expected in November and business investment on...

Jan 7, 2021 12:30 AM
Real Estate

Amazon pledges US$2b for affordable homes near US cities

[WASHINGTON] Amazon.com has earmarked US$2 billion to support affordable housing projects in three US regions,...

Jan 6, 2021 11:59 PM
Government & Economy

US private employment dropped 123,000 in December: ADP

[WASHINGTON] US private employment fell 123,000 in December, according to private data released on Wednesday, a...

Jan 6, 2021 11:55 PM
Government & Economy

NYSE to delist 3 Chinese telecom firms in latest reversal

[NEW YORK] The New York Stock Exchange said Wednesday it would delist three Chinese telecom equities, saying its...

Jan 6, 2021 11:37 PM
Stocks

US: Dow rises after Georgia vote, infrastructure stocks up

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks were mixed early Wednesday with infrastructure stocks gaining on the Democratic edge...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ossoff claims victory for Democrats in crucial US Senate vote

Haidilao family gets option to buy S$42m bungalow in Gallop Road

Why CDL's dissident directors were right to quit

iFast's assets under administration up 44.5% to S$14.45b

Zahid's call for snap election stirs new infighting in Malaysia

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for