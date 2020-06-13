You are here

Grounded by Covid-19, a once-busy traveller finds new way to see the world

With her passport collecting dust, a travel writer turns to friends to help illuminate a globe weathering the storm together.
Sat, Jun 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200613_MLTRAVEL13_4143746.jpg
People sing, wave and clap their hands, during a flash mob Una canzone per l'Italia (A song for Italy) at the Magliana district in Rome on March 15, 2020. Italy reacted with the solidarity of flash mobs circulating on social media to make people 'gather' on balconies at certain hours, to play music or to get a round of applause.
PHOTO: AFP

IN the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, as Americans were engulfed in a frenzy of panic-buying, toilet paper was the holy grail. But different countries had other obsessions, I soon learned: In Melbourne, toothpaste was mysteriously in short supply; in New Zealand, logs were a hot commodity...

