Guiding Italy's oldest opera house through the Covid pandemic

The Teatro di San Carlo was opened in 1737 and is Italy's oldest opera house - and one of its most beautiful.

Naples, Italy

SIX years ago, Stéphane Lissner left Milan after a decade managing Italy's most famous opera house, the Teatro alla Scala, to run the Paris Opera.

After a turbulent term, he left his Parisian post in March, nine months early, frustrated by widespread social unrest in France, strikes over an unpopular national pension reform plan and unproductive talks with the theatre's powerful unions. The pandemic was the proverbial last straw.

Now German impresario Alexander Neef has taken over in Paris, and Lissner is back in Italy, leading the Teatro di San Carlo, opened in 1737 and the country's oldest opera house - and one of its most beautiful.

The pandemic, of course, upended the season in Naples, too, though this summer Lissner managed to stage Tosca and Aida in concert, as well as Beethoven's Ninth Symphony in the majestic Piazza del Plebiscito, next to the theatre.

In an interview in his airy office at the theatre, maestro Lissner said his 10 years at La Scala had been "the most interesting of my life." But after only a few months, he added, Naples felt like home.

He said he was particularly impressed by the strong attachment the city's residents felt to their opera house: 80 per cent of the San Carlo's season ticket holders had renewed their subscriptions for the 2020-21 season, even though it sometimes looked like it would never take place.

After two aborted attempts, that season is set to finally open with Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana, starring Elina Garanca and Jonas Kaufmann. The performance, recorded last week in an empty house because of coronavirus restrictions, was broadcast over Facebook last weekend for about one euro, after which it'll be available for a week through the theatre's website. The partnership with that social media giant is part of maestro Lissner's vision for his tenure here: He wants to create a "social and digital theatre", broadening the San Carlo's appeal to a potentially limitless audience.

In the interview, he discussed his online ambitions, whether vaccination for opera-goers should be mandatory and what went wrong in Paris. Here are edited excerpts from the conversation.

Q: Do you think that the pandemic will have a long-term impact on the Teatro di San Carlo?

A: The future will be very different, and I am convinced that it will no longer be possible for a theatre to be passive, waiting for the public, even with a great programme. So in the future I see two aspects that are not contradictory but actually complementary: Live performances, as the mission of a public theatre; and, alongside this, there's the digital part.

Starting in March or April we will have our own production studio inside the theatre. We will create our own productions, but also be open to artists, philosophers, authors, architects and photographers, giving them the possibility to create content about Naples, the San Carlo, history, music, the city.

The future in a changing world

We want to reach and dialogue with people who don't normally come to the theatre, who don't live in Naples. This is the future. The world is changing.

But this will never replace live performances. They will continue, as they have since the time of Greek theatre.

Q: You left Paris before you were supposed to, and began working full time in Naples as soon as the pandemic restrictions allowed travel. Did that impact your first months here?

A: The 2020-21 season was already set, even though productions had to be cancelled, so 2021-22 will be my first real season.

Everyone tells me, "Lissner, you can take some risks" - this city has shown it is open to today's artists. For my first season, I have invited the directors Damián Szifron, Dmitri Tcherniakov and Barrie Kosky.

I think we will start performing in front of a live audience again in May, June or July. Perhaps the entire theatre won't be filled. What scares me is that I read that 60 per cent of French people don't want to be vaccinated.

Q: Many Italians are sccptical of the vaccine, too.

A: If that is true, then it will be very complicated. Will people who haven't been vaccinated be able to enter the theatre? To reassure people, one would have to say no. Otherwise people won't come. It's a problem.

Q: Why did you leave Paris early?

A: Starting with the yellow vest protests, the theatre was destroyed. Socially, it was chaos; I couldn't work. Then the pension reform and a three-month strike, and then Covid arrived. So in the last period, I wasn't able to work. The situation was really too difficult.

And then there was the political turnover and, let's say, we had differing ideas. So it was better that I left early. My ideas for the theatre are what they are. But the director is chosen by the President of the Republic, and often, when another arrives . . . It worked out for the best, because my successor could come immediately and do things he wanted to. We're in a moment of great difficulty. It's a moment in which decisions have to be made, and these are taken with political counterparts, so you have to get along.

And then the San Carlo proposal came along, which I liked very much. Perhaps without Covid, without all these questions, things would have been different, and I would have remained to the end of my contract.

Q: Why did things get so bad with the unions?

A: The union at the Paris Opera has never signed an accord, even positive accords. It didn't even sign the accord on parity between men and women. It never signs anything.

This union has really harmed the Paris Opera. It cares less and less about defending the workers. It has become more political, ideological. And if the union is only ideological, then the boss is always bad, and the union is always good. But it's not like this.

If you take an ideological, contrarian position on everything, against management, the theatre doesn't move forward.

Q: Do you have any advice for Alexander Neef, your successor?

A: I think that reform is necessary, that's for sure. Both from the point of view of governance, which I think doesn't function any more, and from the point of view of the organisation of labour. Because you can't manage a theater today the way you did 30 years ago. NYTMIES