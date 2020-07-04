Hamilton lands on Disney+, just in time for at-home crowds

Broadway may have gone dark but that hasn't stopped Hamilton from trending.

Fans pushed the award-winning Broadway musical to the top spot of Twitter on Friday, as Hamilton debuts on the Disney+ streaming service to an audience that no longer needs a coveted theatre ticket.

The movie version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip-hop-inflected tale of Alexander Hamilton and his fellow American founders was meant to be released in theatres Oct 15, 2021. Walt Disney Co moved the release date more than a year ahead to cater to viewers stuck at home, craving fresh entertainment during the pandemic.

Miranda recently apologised for not officially speaking out sooner on the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of George Floyd, especially reflecting on the cast that's known for its diversity.

Launched just last November, Disney+ has also become a top contender of Netflix Inc, reaching more than 54 million customers as of May. In a sign of subscriber strength, the company stopped offering one-week free trials for its Disney+ last month, while Netflix and HBO Max continue to offer free trials.

The release of Hamilton is already having an immediate impact on Disney+. The streaming service jumped to number nine for iPhone on the US app store on Friday, having ended Thursday at number 29, according to Sensor Tower. It's also first time since March 22 that it has ranked in the Top 10 for iPhone on the US app store.

Broadway performances in New York City have been suspended for the remainder of the year, and some shows are projected to resume early 2021. Several expected blockbusters, such as Disney's own Mulan and Warner Bros' Tenet, were delayed as cinemas across the US cautiously prepare for reopening.

BLOOMBERG