You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Hamilton, Messi share men's title at Laureus sports awards

Simone Biles wins Laureus sportswoman of the year award for the third time
Wed, Feb 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200219_AWARD19BJHRB_4037339.jpg
F1 champion Hamilton. This is the first occasion in the event's 20-year history when the jury reached a tied decision.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

BT_20200219_AWARD19BJHRB_4037339.jpg
Messi, the first time a footballer has won the award.
PHOTO: REUTERS

BT_20200219_AWARD19BJHRB_4037339.jpg
US gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has won a record 25 world gold medals.
PHOTO: AFP

Berlin 

FORMULA One champion Lewis Hamilton and footballer Lionel Messi shared the Laureus sportsman of the year award at Monday's ceremony in Berlin.

Hamilton, 35, a six-time world champion and Barcelona star Messi, 32, share the award for their achievements in 2019.

This is the first time a footballer has won the award and also the first occasion in the event's 20-year history when the jury reached a tied decision.

"I am honoured to be the first to win this award being a sportsperson coming from a team sport," Messi said from Barcelona via a video message.

SEE ALSO

Neon streetwear goes sustainable for Tommy Hilfiger's London show

US gymnastics superstar Simone Biles, who won five titles at the 2019 world championships in Stuttgart to leave her with a record 25 world gold medals, took the Laureus sportswoman of the year award for the third time. "It means the world to me, this is my third Laureus award and I'm really grateful," said Biles in a video message.

South Africa, who won the 2019 World Cup, were named team of the year, beating Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and the US women's football team.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi was joined on stage by six South African team-mates to collect the trophy. "With this group of players, we came together for the love of the game with one goal and fought so hard for each other," Kolisi told the audience in Berlin. "We gave everything we had to win the trophy and hopefully inspire kids for generations to come."

Snowboarding sensation Chloe Kim, 19, won the action sportsperson award after taking gold medals at the world championship halfpipe and X Games super pipe.

Oksana Masters, who was born with limb impairments caused by radiation from Chernobyl and later adopted in the US, won the sportsperson with a disability award. The 30-year-old won five gold medals and a silver at the world para nordic skiing championships, plus took the cross-country overall world cup title. She also won silver medals in the road race and time trial H5 at the para cycling road world championships.

Colombia's Egan Bernal, 22, who became the youngest rider to win the Tour de France for 110 years, won the breakthrough award after winning the world's top cycling race in what was only his second three-week classic event.

"I'm really happy, this is a big result for me in my career," the Colombian said in a video.

German F3 driver Sophia Floersch scooped the comeback of the year award for racing once again at the Macau Grand Prix last November, a year after a crash on the same circuit left her with a spinal fracture.

Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar won the public vote for the top sporting moment over the last 20 years for leading his country to victory at the 2011 ICC World Cup at the sixth attempt.

Germany's basketball star Dirk Nowitzki was recognised with the lifetime achievement award. AFP

Life & Culture

Pompeii restoration unearths 'surprise' treasures

Money FM podcast: The truth about male pattern hair loss

Sonic the Hedgehogimpresses with a mighty US$57m debut

Dawn Mello, who revived Bergdorf Goodman and Gucci, dies at 88

Is coffee good for you?

Queen Elizabeth II's nephew in latest royal marriage split

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 19, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

WHO urges calm as China virus death toll nears 1,900

[BEIJING] The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose again on Tuesday but Chinese and international...

Feb 19, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Britain unveils points-based immigration plan

[LONDON] Britain on Wednesday unveils a new points-based immigration system that ends the free movement of people...

Feb 19, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Trump commutes corrupt former politician's sentence

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Tuesday commuted the sentence of a former Illinois governor jailed for...

Feb 19, 2020 06:51 AM
Transport

SpaceX announces partnership to send four tourists into deep orbit

[WASHINGTON] SpaceX announced a new partnership Monday to send four tourists deeper into orbit than any private...

Feb 19, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

Travel restrictions on China fuelling 'panic:' ambassador

[BRUSSELS] Travel restrictions imposed on China over its virus outbreak are only fuelling "panic" and threatening...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly