You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Hanoi barber makes headlines with free Trump-Kim haircuts

Thu, Feb 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190221_HAIR3_3702349.jpg
To Gia Huy, 9, and Le Phuc Hai, 66, let world leader signature styling go to their heads with their new looks after being coiffed a la North Korean leader Kim and US President Trump in a salon in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Hanoi

FOR those who like to push the cutting edge of style, two of the world's most talked-about haircuts are now available for free - in Vietnam.

In honour of an upcoming summit in Hanoi between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Feb 27-28, a barber in the Vietnamese capital is offering free haircuts to anyone wanting to copy their distinctive locks.

"I feel happy with this haircut because people will think I look like the leader of North Korea," said nine-year-old To Gia Huy, whose hair had been moulded to perfectly match the slicked-back top and shaved sides of Mr Kim's unique coiffure.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tuan Duong Beauty Academy is running the promotion till Feb 28 as thousands of officials and journalists descend on Hanoi for the second summit between Mr Trump and Mr Kim since their historic first meeting in Singapore last June. "I was doing this for fun only but was surprised at how people have responded," said Le Tuan Duong, who owns the salon.

"I love peace. I hate war so much. So many people in my family have died, so I support this summit very much," said Mr Duong, who lost two of his uncles during the Vietnam War.

Le Phuc Hai, 66, said he was relaxing by a nearby lake when Duong asked if he would like to get his hair cut, and dyed, like Mr Trump's.

Mr Hai agreed, out of curiosity.

"I'm not afraid of this bright orange hair colour because after this promotional campaign, the hair salon owner said he would return my hair to normal," Mr Hai said. "I like Donald Trump's haircut. It looks great and it fits my age."

Although warmly welcomed by some, publicity stunts at the expense of the North Korean leadership have the potential to get, well, hairy.

North Korea is very sensitive about anything that could be construed as an insult to the dignity of its "supreme leadership", a phrase it uses to refer to the ruling Kim family.

In 2014, officials from the North Korean embassy in London complained to a barber who had used the phrase "Bad Hair Day?" under a photograph of the portly Mr Kim to offer discounts on haircuts.

Huy, the nine-year-old Mr Kim lookalike, said he was happy with his haircut and was confident that none of his schoolmates would be able to pull off a similar look.

"No one in my class is as fat as me," he said. REUTERS

Life & Culture

Globetrotters power into Singapore

Will Lagerfeld's pet feline Choupette inherit his millions?

Global car markets are in reverse. Trump is making it worse

Who votes for the Oscars, and how it works

Tiny South Africa beach restaurant crowned world's best

Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel's designer for decades, dies

Editor's Choice

BT_20190221_ANGDBS_3702490.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end

BP_REIT_210219_2.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption

BT_20190221_KRCAPLAND21_3702442.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand taking step back from Singapore housing sector unless price is good

Most Read

1 Trump may worsen global car market slump
2 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
3 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
4 Best World requests trading halt pending announcement; shares fall 17% in early session
5 DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

Must Read

BT_20190221_ANGDBS_3702490.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end

BP_REIT_210219_2.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption

BP_Heng Swee Keat_210219_3.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

More transparency sought for foreign worker criteria

Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tax break mitigates diesel duty hike - but cushion is temporary

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening