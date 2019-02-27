You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Hanoi tours offer visitors taste of summit action

Wed, Feb 27, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190227_NVHANOI27U63N_3707440.jpg
The streets of Hanoi are lined with armed soldiers and military vehicles, and packed with well-wishers eager to witness history.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Hanoi

WHEN Lee Parry heard that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump would meet in Hanoi, he knew that he wanted to be part of the action and soon booked a trip. He joined the Trump-Kim Vietnam Summit Tour being put on this week by a travel company whose slogan offers "destinations your mother would rather you stayed away from" - including North Korea.

The trip to the Vietnamese capital is not exactly a daring one, but a chance for visitors to be part of the flurry surrounding Mr Trump and Mr Kim's second meeting this week. "It's a lot better than seeing it on Twitter or Facebook," said Mr Parry, 36, a British student living in China. "To be at the forefront of that and to get to see it in the flesh was too good to pass up."

On the agenda are several well-trodden stops on the Hanoi tourist trail: the Ho Chi Minh mausoleum, the war museum and the former "Hanoi Hilton" jail where American prisoners of war including John McCain were held during the Vietnam War. Also included are some summit-specific sites such as the Melia Hotel, where Mr Kim is expected to stay.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"If it ends up being successful, if it ends up being a good summit, we've witnessed history in the making," said Young Pioneer Tours (YPT) director Gareth Johnson. YPT is the firm that took US student Otto Warmbier to North Korea, where he was convicted of subversive activities for trying to steal a propaganda poster and detained for 18 months, dying shortly after being released.

Mr Kim arrived in Hanoi on Tuesday following a marathon 4,000 km journey through China on his trademark olive green armoured train.

The capital's streets were lined with armed soldiers and military vehicles - highly unusual for a foreign leader's visit to Vietnam. Hanoi's historic downtown was also packed with well-wishers who, like the YPT group, were eager to witness history. For some, it was a repeat affair. "I went to Singapore for the first summit and now I'm here because I'm just wishing for the best. I hope they make a good connection here," said a South Korean tourist, waving the Vietnamese flag.

Vietnam's national railway service got in on the action too, offering all journalists registered to cover the summit free train travel until the end of March. Also seeking to make the most of the event, Vietnam will unveil a special stamp collection on Tuesday to mark the Hanoi summit. AFP

Life & Culture

Robinson Crusoe island sets example in conservation

Paris fashion week begins under Lagerfeld's shadow

How many pushups can you do? It may be a good predictor of heart health

Paris fashion week begins under Lagerfeld's shadow

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: AI to define your song playlist?

Green Book denies Netflix top Oscar

Editor's Choice

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit partners LNG shipping firm to build floating liquefied natural gas facility

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World Q4 gain up on 78% gross margin; proposes higher payout

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
3 Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite
4 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
5 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures

Must Read

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Feb 27, 2019
Government & Economy

January output shrinks for first time in a year

BT_20190227_ABPARL27_3707731.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Labour crunch takes centre stage in the House

BT_20190227_KRSTRAITS27_3707630.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Real Estate

WeWork said to be in advanced talks to lease 100,000 sq ft in MYP Centre

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening