Harry, Meghan in first joint event since leaving royal fold

Sat, Feb 08, 2020 - 6:56 AM

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have taken part in their first joint public engagement since quitting as working members of Britain's royal family, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
[LONDON] Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have taken part in their first joint public engagement since quitting as working members of Britain's royal family, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a JPMorgan Chase event in Miami, where Harry gave a speech.

The couple left Britain in a shock move last month, stepping back from royal duties to pursue financial independence instead.

JPMorgan Chase is the biggest US bank by assets. It is not known if Harry was paid for the speech at the 1 Hotel in Miami's South Beach.

"I can confirm reports the Sussexes attended a JPMorgan gathering in Miami yesterday, where the duke spoke," a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said Friday.

Harry and Meghan have been living in a luxury mansion outside Victoria on Canada's Pacific west coast with their baby son Archie.

A clear majority of Canadians feel their country should not have to pay for their security, according to a poll by Nanos Research for CTV out Monday.

Canada is a parliamentary monarchy and Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II is the reigning head of state. The prince is sixth in line to the throne.

However, 77 per cent believed Candian taxpayers should not have to stump up because the Sussexes are not in Canada as representatives of the sovereign.

There has been no official announcement about the question of security, or who will cover the bill, now that they have officially left behind royal duties.

