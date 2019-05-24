You are here

Harvey Weinstein and accusers reach tentative compensation deal: WSJ

Fri, May 24, 2019 - 9:37 AM

Harvey Weinstein, women who accused him of sexual misconduct, his former film studio's board members and the New York attorney general's office have reached a tentative US$44 million deal to resolve lawsuits and compensate alleged victims of the Hollywood producer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people it said were familiar with the matter.
[BENGALURU] Harvey Weinstein, women who accused him of sexual misconduct, his former film studio's board members and the New York attorney general's office have reached a tentative US$44 million deal to resolve lawsuits and compensate alleged victims of the Hollywood producer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people it said were familiar with the matter.

The deal, if finalised, would resolve a civil rights lawsuit filed by the New York attorney general's office last year that accuses Weinstein's executives and board of failing to protect employees from a hostile work environment and Weinstein's sexual misconduct, the Journal said.

A representative for Harvey Weinstein and Weinstein did not immediately respond to request for comment. Weinstein has previously denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

