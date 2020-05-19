You are here

Home > Life & Culture

'He liked my backside': Brigitte Bardot's cheeky tribute to dead co-star

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 12:22 AM

doc7amowuci2sn37ynvfle_doc6ygyq0ff53kprofw12n.jpg
French film legend Brigitte Bardot raised eyebrows Monday with a cheeky tribute after the death of a former co-star, saying that Michel Piccoli had "talent and humour and he liked my backside".
PHOTO: AFP

doc7amowuci2sn37ynvfle_doc7amm2eog8ok7p9774c9.jpg
French film legend Brigitte Bardot raised eyebrows Monday with a cheeky tribute after the death of a former co-star, saying that Michel Piccoli had "talent and humour and he liked my backside".
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[PARIS] French film legend Brigitte Bardot raised eyebrows Monday with a cheeky tribute after the death of a former co-star, saying that Michel Piccoli had "talent and humour and he liked my backside".

Piccoli, one of France's most admired actors, played opposite Bardot in Contempt, Jean-Luc Godard's 1963 film, now regarded as a classic.

The movie became notorious for a nude scene near the beginning where Godard's camera lingered for more than three minutes on Bardot's naked body.

"Do you see my bottom in the mirror?" Bardot asks Piccoli, who played her scriptwriter husband, in an exchange that became one of the most famous in 1960s cinema, as she asked his opinion of various parts of her body.

"Do you find my buttocks pretty?"

SEE ALSO

Brigitte Bardot seeks Christmas 'miracle' for animals

"Yes, very," Piccolo answers.

Godard, who had helped kickstart the French New Wave with his masterpiece Breathless three years earlier, said that American producer Joe Levine had forced him to put in the scene.

The French director claimed that Levine - who had made his name with Godzilla, King of the Monsters! - was annoyed that he had to fork out five million francs(S$1.17 million) to get Bardot into the picture, but wasn't getting what she was famous for - nudity.

Many critics believe that Godard shot the scene through red, blue and natural filters to make it as unsexy as possible to thumb his nose at Levine.

"We acted together in Contempt but always shared a great mutual esteem," Bardot told AFP after news of Piccoli's death from a stroke at 94 broke.

"The last rollers of the New Wave have taken him, leaving me alone on the beach," said the 85-year-old, who has lived as a near recluse for years in the south of France.

Piccoli was an arthouse icon, having worked for some of the greatest film directors ever, starring in a series of Luis Bunuel movies including Belle de Jour and The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie.

Bardot - the polar opposite to Piccoli as a vocal supporter of France's far right - caused outrage in 2018 by attacking the #MeToo movement saying, "I always found it charming when men told me that I was beautiful or I had a nice little backside."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Singapore F1 can't be held behind closed doors, say organisers

English Premier League could show more matches on free-to-air, minister says

England's anglers cast coronavirus worries aside, return to action

India's 'superfood' jackfruit goes global

Warsaw's open-air Chopin concerts move online due to coronavirus

Dealing with job loss (Covid-19 Mental Health video series)

BREAKING NEWS

May 19, 2020 12:08 AM
Energy & Commodities

Opec+ cuts oil exports sharply in May

[LONDON] Opec+ has cut its oil exports sharply in the first half of May, companies that track the shipments said,...

May 18, 2020 11:44 PM
Government & Economy

Pompeo says Taiwan exclusion 'further damages' WHO credibility

[WASHINGTON] Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday condemned the exclusion of Taiwan from the World Health...

May 18, 2020 11:26 PM
Companies & Markets

Price jump due to substantial shareholders mulling options for their stakes: Perennial

PERENNIAL Real Estate Holdings, the share price of which added S$0.075 or 14.9 per cent to S$0.58 on Monday, said in...

May 18, 2020 11:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Logos and CSC to redevelop ramp-up warehouse in Jurong

LOGOS, a logistics company backed by ARA Asset Management, on Monday said it is partnering Singapore-listed CSC...

May 18, 2020 11:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp expects lower performance for energy segment

SEMBCORP Industries expects the performance of its energy business to be “markedly lower” than last year due to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.