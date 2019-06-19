You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Heiress and jeans queen Gloria Vanderbilt dies at 95

Great-great granddaughter of railroad tycoon Cornelius Vanderbilt was also known for her multiple marriages and many high-profile flings
Wed, Jun 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190619_GLORIA19_3812562.jpg
She was open about her numerous affairs with single and married men, which she detailed in a 2005 memoir. She also wrote poetry, short stories and novels - including erotica she penned in her 80s.
REUTERS FILE PHOTO

New York

AMERICAN heiress Gloria Vanderbilt, a designer and artist who became one of the most chronicled socialites of her era, died on Monday after a battle with stomach cancer, her son announced. She was 95 years old.

The great-great granddaughter of railroad tycoon Cornelius Vanderbilt was thrust into the spotlight as the "poor little rich girl" at the centre of a sensational custody battle in the 1930s, before finding fame in her own right for her line of designer blue jeans and it-girl fashion.

"Gloria Vanderbilt was an extraordinary woman, who loved life, and lived it on her own terms," her son, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, said in a tribute read on air.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"She was a painter, a writer, and designer but also a remarkable mother, wife, and friend. She was 95 years old, but ask anyone close to her, and they'd tell you, she was the youngest person they knew, the coolest, and most modern."

Artistic and glamorous, Vanderbilt was well-known for her tumultuous love life that included four marriages and racy escapades with a slew of suitors including Frank Sinatra, Gene Kelly and Marlon Brando.

"It is fantastic how Vanderbilt she looks! See the corners of her eyes, how they turn up?" her father, aristocrat Reginald Claypoole Vanderbilt, is said to have exclaimed after her birth in Manhattan on Feb 20, 1924.

Baby Gloria Laura Madeleine Sophie was left with a multi-million- dollar trust fund after Reginald - the descendant of wealthy Dutch and English shipping and transportation barons - drank himself to death slightly more than a year later.

Her notoriously unstable mother Gloria Laura Mercedes Morgan swept Vanderbilt away to Paris to be raised by a nanny, while she became a mainstay of the party circuit with her twin sister.

But her philanthropist and artist aunt, Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney - founder of New York's famed Whitney Museum of American Art - sued for custody in 1934.

Her aunt won after a highly publicised trial that at moments heard the young girl weep and wail, and aired sordid testimony of greed and debauchery even while most Americans suffered under the Great Depression.

Back stateside, Vanderbilt grew up pampered by servants, chauffeurs and tutors in her aunt's mansions in New York and Long Island.

The socialite-in-waiting dabbled in art, modelling, poetry and acting in a bid to carve out an identity beyond her lavish inheritance. Eager to grow up quickly, she married for the first time at age 17, to an alleged mob associate of the boss Charles "Lucky" Luciano.

"As a teenager, she tried to avoid the spotlight, but reporters and cameramen followed her everywhere," Cooper said. "She was determined to make something of her life, determined to make a name for herself, and find the love she so desperately needed."

A regular on best-dressed lists and gossip columns, Vanderbilt's A-list coterie included Charlie Chaplin and Truman Capote, who is said to have drawn inspiration from the lithe, raven-haired heiress for the iconic character Holly Golightly - played in the film version by Audrey Hepburn - of his 1958 novella Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Her myriad creative endeavours led Life magazine in 1968 to dub her "a feminine version of the Renaissance Man". She made fashion waves in the 1970s with a line of designer denim carrying her signature on the back pocket, which she modelled herself and promoted on tours nationwide.

Her brand expanded to include other apparel along with fragrances and linens, growing to a reported US$100 million-a-year business.

"I'm not knocking inherited money," she told The New York Times in 1985, "but the money I've made has a reality to me that inherited money doesn't have."

After her first failed marriage she tied the knot three more times, first to the conductor Leopold Stokowski, with whom she had two sons, and then to director Sidney Lumet.

Her final marriage, to Wyatt Emory Cooper in 1963, produced two more sons, Carter Vanderbilt Cooper and Anderson Hays Cooper.

She suffered major personal tragedy - her last husband died during heart surgery in 1978, and she endured the horror of losing one of her sons to suicide 10 years later.

The Vanderbilt family has said Carter had been troubled by depression and may have experienced a psychotic episode due to a medication he was taking. The 23-year-old arose in the middle of the night, apparently confused, and leapt to his death, they said. Vanderbilt rarely spoke of the incident but later called it the worst event of her life.

"I do believe that it is only once you accept that life is a tragedy that you can truly start to live.... and, oh, how I have lived!" Vanderbilt posted on Instagram on her 95th birthday earlier this year. "So many lives, so much work, so much love. It is incalculable."

She was open about her numerous love affairs with single and married men, which she detailed in a 2005 memoir. She also wrote poetry, short stories and novels - including erotica she penned in her 80s.

"You must always have great, secret, big fat hopes for yourself in love and in life," she once said. "The bigger, the better." AFP

Life & Culture

Miracle of 'Wild Boars' rescue transforms Thai cave into tourist draw

Elton John to receive France's top honour

Gloria Vanderbilt, jeans queen, dies at 95

Can home cooking reverse the obesity epidemic?

Sotheby’s auction house to be taken private in US$3.7b sale

Population of Earth to reach 9.7b in 2050: UN

Editor's Choice

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGexp_180619_1.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

BP_Challenger Technologies_180619_9.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will revelation foil Pangolin's bid to block delisting?

Most Read

1 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
2 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
3 Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Angel investing: How risky is it for an investor?
4 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads
5 Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

Must Read

Evonik second DL methionine plant.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Evonik expands Singapore footprint even as trade war bites into growth

sporeworkers1.png
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 18, 2019
Transport

Changi Airports International CEO to depart; will be succeeded by MD of asset management

BP_SGbiz_180619_45.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

One in three Singapore bosses have demoted employees: Robert Half poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening