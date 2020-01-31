You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Helicopter firm in Kobe Bryant crash not certified to fly in poor visibility: reports

Fri, Jan 31, 2020 - 3:26 PM

rk_helicoptercrash_310120.jpg
The charter company whose helicopter crashed and killed basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others on Sunday was not certified to fly in conditions requiring pilots to fly using only cockpit instruments, media reports said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] The charter company whose helicopter crashed and killed basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others on Sunday was not certified to fly in conditions requiring pilots to fly using only cockpit instruments, media reports said.

Island Express Helicopters, which owned the Sikorsky S-76B that crashed, was only certified to operate under visual flight rules, which mean pilots must be able to clearly see outside the aircraft in daylight, Kurt Deetz, a pilot and former safety manager at the company, told the New York Times.

The aircraft is equipped for instrument flying, however, the report said.

"There is only one way you can be in the clouds, on an IFR (instrument flight rules) flight plan or by accident," Mr Deetz told the newspaper, referring to instrument flight rules.

The helicopter's pilot, Ara Zobayan, who was licensed for instrument flying, most likely had little experience in doing so, given the company's operating limitations, Mr Deetz told Forbes separately.

SEE ALSO

Kobe Bryant's body identified among helicopter crash victims

The twin-engine helicopter slammed into a hillside in Calabasas, California, amid visibility-limiting clouds and fog.

Air traffic controllers had given Mr Zobayan "special visual flight rules", or clearance to fly in the less-than-optimal weather around the Burbank airport.

The pilot had reported that visibility was sufficient for visual flight, the Times said, adding that the weather appeared to have worsened as the flight continued.

In a separate statement, Island Express Helicopters said it was suspending all services.

"The shock of the accident affected all staff, and management decided that service would be suspended until such time as it was deemed appropriate for staff and customers," the charter company said.

The death of Bryant, 41, an 18-time NBA all-star and one of the most admired athletes around the globe, sent shock waves through the sports and entertainment worlds.

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Sarcophagus dedicated to sky god among latest ancient Egypt trove

Money FM podcast: Beauty Queens of Bishan

The world of mezcal evolves and grows

Money FM podcast: Operation Broken Wing

Why fashion's fairy grandmother Agnes b. is a true believer

2 major collections to pump US$1 billion in art auctions in 2020

BREAKING

Jan 31, 2020 03:36 PM
Technology

Nintendo says no new Switch in 2020

[TOKYO] Japanese gaming giant Nintendo said Friday there would be no fresh model of its hot-selling Switch console...

Jan 31, 2020 03:30 PM
Banking & Finance

China banks borrow from Sars playbook in preparation for market reopening

[SHANGHAI] Chinese financial firms will deploy measures used during the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars)...

Jan 31, 2020 03:30 PM
Government & Economy

French economy shrinks for first time in Macron's presidency

[PARIS] France's economy unexpectedly contracted for the first time in Emmanuel Macron's presidency, hinting at a...

Jan 31, 2020 03:27 PM
Banking & Finance

Battered Asian currencies arrest slide on WHO confidence

[SINGAPORE] Asian currencies steadied their slide on Friday, as World Health Organization confidence in China's...

Jan 31, 2020 03:22 PM
Transport

Aston Martin nears deal to sell stake to Formula One billionaire

[LONDON] Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc is nearing a deal to sell a minority stake in the struggling...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly