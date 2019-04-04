You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Helping remove the stigma surrounding mental issues

Thu, Apr 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

ST_20190401_VNHEAD_4738158.jpg
Mr Kirwan, a member of the All Blacks side that won the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987, was one of the first athletes to open up about his struggles with anxiety and depression in the early 2000s.
PHOTO: COURTESY OF JOHN KIRWAN

Singapore

ANXIETY and depression have often been cast in a negative light and many who suffer from them view it as a stigma.

These are thoughts not lost on New Zealand All Black and rugby union legend John Kirwan, who is no stranger to facing mental health issues, himself.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Influence: Author Rosie Milne of 'Olivia and Sophia'

Once all-male Augusta National to see first woman winner

Conference on future of food, nutrition, targeted at the consumer

Millennials fork out US$28m on Simpsons art

Dumbo didn't blow away the box office; should Disney be concerned for other remakes?

Terry Fox Run set to raise S$150,000 for cancer research

Editor's Choice

BT_20190404_JARESORT4_3742986.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IRs bet on S$9b expansion; exclusive licences extended to 2030

BT_20190404_CCSTRIPE_3742983.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Silicon Valley firm eager to earn its stripes in South-east Asia

BT_20190404_MREAGLE4LA3Y_3743028.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes S'pore IPO to raise up to US$575m

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
3 Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions
4 Best World shares sag after CLSA flags challenges in China
5 Five best-performing S-Reits average 20% return in Q1: SGX
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190404_JARESORT4_3742986.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IRs bet on S$9b expansion; exclusive licences extended to 2030

BT_20190404_CCSTRIPE_3742983.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Silicon Valley firm eager to earn its stripes in South-east Asia

BP_SGcasino_040419_45.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Casino tax rates to rise; entry levies up by 50%

BT_20190404_TSTUTOPIYA4_3742807.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Tutopiya takes travelling out of the home-tutoring picture

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening