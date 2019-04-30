You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Historical threads: Morocco's last brocade master

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 11:33 AM

doc7553zlgmgp484t4mf67_doc754zxxqrd38xiqvs2kz.jpg
Abdelkader Ouazzani, the last of Morocco's brocade master weavers, displays tapestry at his workshop in the old city of Fes.
AFP

[FES, Morocco] Abdelkader Ouazzani, the last of Morocco's brocade master weavers, has been repeating the same gestures for 63 years in his dilapidated workshop in the heart of the old city of Fes.

"This profession is vanishing... There were many craftsmen in Fes, but they all died and only memories remain," says the 79-year-old weaver, the last witness of a bygone era.

His skillful hands intricately create shimmering silk fabrics, enhanced with gold or silver thread, for bridal jewellery, designer creations or high-end furnishings.

His entire body engages in the delicate job, using a complex drawloom mechanism made up of a large wooden frame topped with beams, rafters, blades, pulleys and counterweights.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

His feet rest on the wooden pedals, his shoulders are bent forward, his arms move apart with each launch of the wooden shuttle.

"It's all a question of calculation, each thread takes its path: it's like mathematics," says the old man.

He is secretive about the "rules of the art" which he learnt long ago in his youth, when, he says, "there were no industrial machines" to do the job.

- Ancestral know-how -

His work is both physical and meticulous: it takes an entire day to weave a metre (three feet) of brocade.

"Not everybody is allowed to see that, it's very special, he is the last man working like that," explains a tour guide who has led a group of Thai tourists here.

They are visiting on the recommendation of the wife of the head of a major Moroccan bank, herself a client of the workshop.

An article in the historical journal "Hesperis", published in 1950 by the Institute of Higher Moroccan Studies, described the weaving of brocades from Fes as a tradition that "disappeared everywhere else in North Africa".

It said that the ancestral know-how had its roots in the era of the Merinid sultans of the 13th century.

"In the 1950s, there were still four or five workshops left," says Mohamed Akhda, the guide in charge of the Thai guests.

"You are now in the last one left in the country."

Ouazzani says he can't find a young apprentice to take over his workshop.

"People no longer want to learn this profession," he says. "No-one cares."

"The future of this refined craft is now threatened," confirms a new panel affixed by the tourist office outside the workshop, hailing Ouazzani as an "undisputed master of the craft".

- 'Elite of the elite' -

As fashions have changed, the wide, colourful belts that for centuries were the pride of the master weavers of Fes gradually stopped selling.

In the age of globalisation, the final blow came with industrial-scale competition. In Fes as elsewhere, some souvenir shops now sell low-end products that are machine woven in China.

Ouazzani, on the other hand, works on commission for a clientele he describes as "the elite of the elite".

His rare fabrics cost up to 5,000 dirhams per metre (S$762), depending on the complexity of the patterns.

A digital tablet he uses to show pictures of his most beautiful pieces -- and of his grandchildren -- is the only modern object in his workshop that is otherwise crammed with ancient furniture.

On the high walls of the dark room hang framed diplomas and faded pages from fashion magazines.

The master hides his most cherished "treasures" in a small wooden cupboard protected by a dusty tablecloth.

With an expansive gesture, he unfolds his "catalogue", a 16-metre-long roll of fabric with motifs that range from the Hispanic-Moorish tradition to Oriental art or European designs.

"This one I made for Colette," says the weaver, showing a photo of a caftan with a purple geometric pattern on a black background.

His pride and joy, the exquisite work was displayed in the window of the famous French boutique which until its closure in 2017 was one of the most popular addresses in chic Paris.

AFP

Life & Culture

Ed Sheeran puts on admirable one-man show

Avengers: Endgame smashes box office records with US$1.2b global debut

Strange knife threat to Japanese prince underscores royal line's succession crisis

The moment when Nureyev became Nureyev

Will selfies save New York's flower district?

Avengers: Endgame blows up Hollywood records with huge weekend take

Editor's Choice

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_blumont_300419_2.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

BP_PRINT3_300419_6.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin
5 Hot stock: No Signboard shares down by as much as 9.5% after CAD probes share buyback

Must Read

lwx_dbs_300419_47.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC lowers DBS to 'hold' after post-earnings rally

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp to raise S$500m via two note issues

Apr 30, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Ascendas Reit, Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust, Ascott Reit, CDLHT

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening