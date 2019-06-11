You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Hollywood treatment awaits country with knack for catching spies

Tue, Jun 11, 2019 - 4:29 PM

[PRAGUE] Ex-communist Europe's spy-catcher-in-chief is attracting attention from Hollywood.

Once part of the Soviet Union, Estonia has in recent years unmasked nearly 20 Russian spooks, including the 2008 capture of a high-ranking defense official whose activities were deemed among the most serious snooping on NATO since the Cold War.

Now, the Baltic nation of 1.3 million people is buzzing with talk that Christopher Nolan -- director of Inception and Dunkirk -- will include Tallinn alongside locations in the UK and Italy for his new movie, Tenet. Little is known about the plot of the film, beyond its espionage theme. It's set to hit theaters in July 2020.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Prime Minister Juri Ratas wants Estonia and its capital to "be visible for years," telling reporters this month that the push "is about attracting tourists over the long term."

As well as the added attention, Tenet could net Estonia 16 million euros (S$24.5 million), according to the country's culture minister.

Other parts of eastern Europe have been down a similar road. Lithuania was a key location for HBO's hit mini-series, Chernobyl. Croatia's port city of Dubrovnik has featured in Star Wars and serves as King's Landing in Game of Thrones.

But that city could also offer a warning to Tallinn after huge volumes fans flocking to visit prompted a backlash.

Welcome Boost

Estonia's tourism industry, which accounts for about 7% of the economy, would welcome a shot in the arm right now. Hikes in alcohol duties have been denting arrivals from neighboring Finland, where booze is much more expensive.

Recent events in the country would slot nicely into a spy yarn. Five years ago, Russian agents crossed the two countries' border and used stun grenades to help swipe a local security-service officer.

He was whisked back to Moscow and sentenced to 15 years in prison before being exchanged in a swap that resembles the one in Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies.

Nolan's movie is already causing controversy. The director has asked that a road connecting Tallinn's biggest suburb to the city center be closed for a month. Ratas has said an agreement can be reached with minimal traffic congestion.

BLOOMBERG

Life & Culture

Diet for one? Scientists stalk the dream of personalised nutrition

At Men’s Fashion Week in London, less angst, more celebration

Jiggs Kalra, food writer who elevated Indian fine dining, dies at 72

Pets tops X-Men in tale of underperforming sequels

Portugal defeat Netherlands to win first Nations League

'Secret Life of Pets 2' defeats 'X-Men' to top North American box office

Editor's Choice

BT_20190611_JASTIMULUS_3805157.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Monetary loosening 'may be enough for Asia-Pac economies for now'

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Q3 business outlook ticks up after falls in 3 straight quarters

lwx_telco_090519_5_0 (1).jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

New 'digital telcos' start to feel the burn

Most Read

1 Blurred lines as telcos revamp mobile products
2 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years
3 It starts from the top
4 Singapore 2018 healthcare cost inflation hits 10%, 10 times the economic inflation rate: Mercer report
5 Q3 business outlook ticks up after falls in 3 straight quarters

Must Read

ak_sgskyline_1106.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.4% in May, rising for 4th straight month: SRX

Photo 1_CapitaMall Xuefu.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust

Jun 11, 2019
Technology

Despite 5G fanfare, mobile operators still boosting older network connections

ak_tcj_1106.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Abuse, neglect of multilateral trading system will benefit few: Tan Chuan-Jin

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening