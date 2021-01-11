You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Home-turned- museum retains 'soul' of south Iraq

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Samawah, Iraq

AN imposing house stands out among other buildings in Iraq's Samawah city - once a multi-generational family home, it's now a museum of a bygone age in the country's tribal south.

Abdellatif al-Jablawi, the property's owner and family patriarch, led a tour of the traditional house where he was born 80 years ago. At the time, three generations, from grandparents to grandchildren, lived in the house, with its intricate "shanasheel" bay windows, wooden balconies and tall doors topped by elaborate lintels.

"Over the generations, everyone preferred to rent elsewhere and the house emptied out," said Mr Jablawi, now the oldest member of his family.

The house comprises 13 rooms splashed with sunlight coloured by stained glass windows, including a grand ceremonial salon and kitchen, which Mr Jablawi still calls "the fireplace", as it was known when he was young.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The rooms are connected by steep, narrow stairs and walls of yellow brick, a historic building material still produced in southern Iraq.

Mr Jablawi said the structure had been at risk of "falling into ruin" when he decided to act.

"I decided to buy back all the shares of the house... and, in 2015, I found an architect who specialised in renovating heritage buildings," he said.

"I told myself: 'This is our loyalty to the past'."

All told, the work to restore the building cost 250 million dinars, or around US$171,000.

At the start, some family members were resistent to the project, said Ali, Mr Jablawi's eldest son, standing in front of an old radio set in the inner courtyard, where a well recalls the days before running water.

"We didn't agree with this project and the expense; we suggested he sell the dilapidated house to construct a building because we are in the commercial centre of the city," he added.

Mr Jablawi categorically rejected this proposal, and his stubborn commitment to the plan eventually convinced the rest of his family.

"The house has become a symbol of the city and it is open to everyone, so we understood that our father was right," Ali said as he walked along the balcony that overlooks the inner courtyard.

The antiquities directorate in Muthanna province, one of Iraq's poorest, only provides logistical support in protecting heritage sites "when necessary", one of the directorate's officials Mustafa al-Ghazi told AFP.

Before the novel coronavirus pandemic, the house regularly hosted cultural events and other evenings of poetry or music among carved wooden chests, carpets and cushions arrayed on the floor for family or tribal gatherings.

In 2020, the house was the subject of a documentary, titled The Soul of Samawah - an honour for its proud owner. AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

US theatres kick off 2021 with hopes of erasing worst year on record

Japanese pray for end to pandemic in annual ice bath ritual

Medical students earn their spurs in packed Czech hospitals

Louvre museum visitor numbers plunge due to Covid restrictions

Ensuring AI decisions are made fairly and morally

At Virgin Active, bringing the workouts outdoors and online

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 10, 2021 08:27 PM
Companies & Markets

China Everbright unit wins 666.3m yuan bid for 65% stake in Tianjin enterprise

CHINA Everbright's indirect wholly owned subsidiary has won a public bid for the purchase of a 65 per cent equity...

Jan 10, 2021 07:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel-linked Floatel reaches agreement with lenders for full discharge of some assets

KEPPEL Corporation said that offshore vessel player Floatel has reached an agreement with lenders of its revolving...

Jan 10, 2021 05:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Renaissance United issues Q3 result warning due to gas shortages

RENAISSANCE United said its third-quarter earnings, due to be released by March 17, will be impacted by a sharp...

Jan 10, 2021 03:57 PM
Government & Economy

42 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 42 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of noon on Sunday, taking Singapore's total to 58,638...

Jan 10, 2021 03:25 PM
Government & Economy

Vietnam to limit inbound flights ahead of Chinese New Year

[HANOI] Vietnam will limit flights bringing citizens home from now until the end of the Chinese New Year in mid-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Keppel-linked Floatel reaches agreement with lenders for full discharge of some assets

Young American adults top US$10t in assets for first time

China Everbright unit wins 666.3m yuan bid for 65% stake in Tianjin enterprise

Renaissance United issues Q3 result warning due to gas shortages

Apple, Amazon suspend Parler from App Store and web hosting service

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for