You are here

Home > Life & Culture

'House of Cards' star Wright battles wilderness in Sundance debut 'Land'

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 11:04 AM

rk_RobinWright_010221_2x.jpg
US actress Robin Wright always wanted to direct, but it wasn't until Netflix's "House of Cards" crew helped her helm 10 episodes that she gained the experience to make her first movie.
PHOTO: NETFLIX

[LOS ANGELES] US actress Robin Wright always wanted to direct, but it wasn't until Netflix's "House of Cards" crew helped her helm 10 episodes that she gained the experience to make her first movie.

"What a gift that was, because otherwise I would not have had the confidence to move on and do a feature film, that's for sure," said Ms Wright at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of her debut "Land" on Sunday.

It is a lesson in teamwork painfully ignored by the film's lead character Edee - played by Wright - who after suffering immense personal tragedy decides to live alone in the beautiful but unforgiving Wyoming wilderness.

Arriving at a leaky, dilapidated cabin miles from civilisation without phone or car, Edee's attempts to teach herself to hunt and survive take a humbling and perilous turn, before the arrival of a local hunter.

"Why make this movie?... It's a reminder that we do need each other," said Ms Wright at a Q&A taking place remotely - like the entire festival - due to the pandemic.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We do face adversity, and it's generally the compassion and kindness of another person that gets us through that difficult time... I think we all can resonate with that right now." Even with her skills honed on Netflix's political drama, Ms Wright faced unprecedented challenges shooting "Land" across 29 days in remote Alberta, Canada, where her team constructed a log cabin at 8,000 feet (2,400 meters).

"We had one day of summer, and then all of a sudden it just turned into winter," she said "And so we had to shoot 10 to 15 (scenes)... in one day. But it was doable." A scene featuring a bear confronting Edee couldn't be shot on the mountain in case the trained animal encountered real wild bears, which were so common on set that one regularly helped itself to hamburgers from the craft services table.

Making matters more challenging still was the juggling act of directing for the first time while also starring.

"You're in front of the camera, and you're in six feet of snow, and you can't walk... to watch playback because you're going to put footsteps in the snow - and it's freshly fallen snow that we need to shoot!" said Ms Wright.

Still, an early review from Deadline said Ms Wright "succeeds impressively on both counts," with her film described by Variety as "a beautiful haiku." The movie hits limited theaters February 12. With the Oscars postponed to its latest-ever date in April due to the pandemic, it could be a late entry to Hollywood's award season race.

Top indie film festival Sundance itself is taking place largely online this year, with all 72 feature films making their premieres via streaming.

The festival - co-founded by Robert Redford and typically based in the Utah mountains - ends Wednesday.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

'Possessor' wins grand prize at Gerardmer film festival

Britain's 'Captain Tom' lockdown hero hospitalised with Covid-19

Neymar says he wants to stay at PSG

StarHub, SP reach out to needy families

Swedish film festival offers nurse an isolated, island cinema for a week

Israelis find purple-dyed fabric from King David era

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 1, 2021 11:20 AM
Government & Economy

Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency

[YANGON] Myanmar's military declared a one-year state of emergency on Monday and appointed a general as acting...

Feb 1, 2021 11:07 AM
Life & Culture

'Possessor' wins grand prize at Gerardmer film festival

[PARIS] Canadian film-maker Brandon Cronenberg - son of horror master David Cronenberg - picked up a top award in...

Feb 1, 2021 11:05 AM
Real Estate

PGIM eyes Singapore, Tokyo offices and China logistics for APAC value-add fund

SUBSCRIBERS

THE fourth in PGIM Real Estate's series of Asia-Pacific value-add funds has raised US$970 million, and is in...

Feb 1, 2021 10:59 AM
Transport

Push to go electric could wipe out Japan's cheap microcars

[TOKYO] Japan's kei cars, known for their affordability and small engines, face a potentially existential threat as...

Feb 1, 2021 10:48 AM
Government & Economy

Dutch set to reopen daycare, primary schools

[THE HAGUE] Dutch nursery and primary schools are set to reopen on February 8 amid falling coronavirus infection...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Japan expected to extend Covid-19 state of emergency: media

Trump says he has hired new impeachment defence lawyers

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Monday

Australia: Shares hit two-month low on vaccine rollout woes, subdued Wall Street

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Monday

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for