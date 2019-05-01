You are here

Home > Life & Culture

How IT help enabled an NGO to help more rural women

Wed, May 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

BT_20190501_VTRIVERBED30_3768570.jpg
With IT help from Riverbed Technologies, the Negros Women for Tomorrow Foundation (NWTF) has been able to accept, process and disburse microloans more efficiently to women in rural Philippines.

Singapore

THE Negros Women for Tomorrow Foundation (NWTF), a non-government group providing microloans to women so they can start small businesses, came up against several hurdles when it set out to expand its reach across rural Philippines.

Limited connectivity, rigid legacy

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Banks take steps to deliver inclusive service

France, Italy mark 500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci's death

Film on Catholic priests using nuns as 'sex slaves' pulled

Cambridge University to study how it profited from Atlantic slavery

Historical threads: Morocco's last brocade master

Ed Sheeran puts on admirable one-man show

Editor's Choice

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_blumont_300419_2.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

BP_PRINT3_300419_6.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

May 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

Savings hacks for millennials and more

May 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust

BT_20190501_CHEVRON_3768802.jpg
May 1, 2019
Real Estate

Oxley confirms S$1.025b sale of Chevron House

May 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Work trends change, but a strong labour movement still crucial

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening